The streaming service , which launched in December 2022, has hit the major milestone after achieving its best ever month for streaming in March 2023. ITVX amassed a total of 282 million streams, up by more than 100 million on ITV's streaming output last year.

ITVX has officially hit the 1 billion streams mark after just four months.

The platform has found success in releasing a number of series straight onto the platform, including Six Four, You & Me and Nolly.

According to the broadcaster, the top performing ITVX premieres in the four-month time span include The Twelve, Without Sin and A Spy Among Friends.

ITV has also revealed that 80% of audiences who have watched these premieres, including titles like Nolly and Litvinenko, have gone on to watch other content on ITVX.

Some of the most popular picks on the platform may (or may not) come as a surprise to audiences, with archival hits such as One Tree Hill and Footballers' Wives being the most-streamed.

Of course, one of the major highlights recently has been Love Island, which came out on top as the most-watched programme on ITVX this year, while Unforgotten season 5 was the most-watched drama.

The fifth season, which saw Sinéad Keenan step into the leading role in light of Nicola Walker's departure, saw streams rise by 49% compared to season 4.

The hit cold case series has also just been renewed for season 6, with Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar's fan favourite character Sunny reprising their role for more.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that ITV is hoping to broaden the scope of ITVX with ITVX Kids, which will be a new streaming hub for kids.

That ties in with CITV closing for good this autumn, after originally launching as an ITV programming block in 1983 and then launching as a channel in 2006.

Speaking about the new accessible, child-safe homepage, Craig Morris – managing editor of ITVX – said: "We're really excited to launch this dedicated destination for kids on ITVX, which will be home to a wealth of content including new series, recognisable brands and existing favourites for a range of ages, all in one child-safe area, with editorial curation to guide viewing.

"The wealth of content will be available to stream for free, with the option for parents to choose ad-free viewing, through a subscription to ITVX Premium."

