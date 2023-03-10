The move comes as the broadcaster announced a new streaming hub for kids programming, ITVX Kids, which will be aimed at 6-12s and launches in July.

ITV is to close its CITV broadcast channel this autumn.

Some children's programming will remain on linear channels – ITV will maintain the LittleBe pre-school segment on ITVBe and will offer some children’s content in the early mornings on ITV2 from September.

Craig Morris, Managing Editor of ITVX, said: "We’re really excited to launch this dedicated destination for kids on ITVX, which will be home to a wealth of content including new series, recognisable brands and existing favourites for a range of ages, all in one child-safe area, with editorial curation to guide viewing.

"The wealth of content will be available to stream for free, with the option for parents to choose ad-free viewing, through a subscription to ITVX Premium."

The Kids ITVX homepage, which will be accessible within a child-safe ITVX Kids profile, will offer more than 1,000 hours of programming, with curated collections and new programmes dropping monthly on the service.

These new shows will sit alongside existing favourites, including the animated series of Mr Bean, Sooty, Bob the Builder, Lloyd of the Flies, Lily’s Driftwood Bay, Mystery Lane and The Rubbish World of Dave Spud.

The Rubbish World of Dave Spud. ITV

Children's ITV originally launched in 1983 as a programming block on ITV. In 2006, CITV launched as a channel in its own right.

Popular series to have aired across the brand include Art Attack (1990-2007), Jungle Run (1999-2006), Bernard's Watch (1997-2005), ZZZap! (1993-2001), Mike and Angelo (1989-2000), and Thunderbirds Are Go (2015-2020).

