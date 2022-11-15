As part of the rebrand, ITV's channels have been given a fresh look which will affect how they look on screen and idents across all air channels.

ITV has launched new logos and updated idents ahead of the launch of its streaming service, ITVX , in December.

ITVX's name and branding was produced by DixonBaxi, and "turns streaming conventions on their head, or more accurately rotates them 45 degrees, with an X in place of in the more commonly used +" ITV said in a statement.

The channel logo refresh is set to create a cohesive link between ITV and ITVX, while allowing each channel to retain its individuality. As part of the refresh, ITV has been changed back to ITV1 to "give more equal footing to broadcast and streaming, with ITV1 and ITVX as ITV’s key viewer destinations."

ITV’s Chief Marketing Officer Jane Stiller said: “We are using the launch of ITVX this Autumn as a moment to give ITV's broadcast channels a modern and fresh update too. This is all driven by a future where both broadcast and streaming will be equally crucial parts of how viewers engage with us."

She added: "Viewers will see what we do in broadcast and streaming as much more joined up and we will be able to seamlessly cross promote across the platforms enabling greater content discovery. Everything will look and feel modern and relevant, with each platform or channel having a simple twist. This approach will flow into our new idents too, which are created to reflect and connect with modern Britain.

More like this

"We have an exciting autumn in store for viewers, whether that’s I’m A Celebrity, The World Cup or the launch of ITVX with more new free content than anywhere else, so it feels like no better time to refresh our branding across the breadth of what we do.We think this a brilliant opportunity, through branding, design and motion to have the most contemporary broadcast branding in the UK, while allowing us to move more seamlessly between broadcast and streaming.”

Jed Carter, Design Director, DixonBaxi added: “It’s been an amazing experience working with ITV Marketing and ITV Creative on this ambitious refresh. A single coherent design system – bursting with personality – unites ITVX and ITV’s channels. A unified approach to logos, colour, typography, voice and motion connects the family of brands to create one connected brand experience while allowing each brand to express its own unique personality.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

ITV’s new idents span the entire network, instead of a single channel, and are shot in five archetypal locations across the UK. The broadcaster explained the move in a statement: "Whether it's at the corner cafe, in the beautiful countryside, at the train station, looking over a city skyline or a day at the seaside, every channel takes ownership of the location with its own unique personality and different twist.

"The 'swipe' motion of the channel logos is a device reflected across all of the refreshed on-screen presentation, creating a cohesive feel for our channels."

Speaking of the ident, ITV Creative ECD Tony Pipes said: "With everything we've done with the On Screen Presentation, we've tried to make sure it's one brand-with a twist of personality for each channel or service. With the idents, we've done the same, creating an ITV Multiverse, where depending on what channel you view it on, you see the same scenes but with a different view.

"This gave us the chance to reflect each channel's tone, using specially shot scenes, animation and CGI and give the viewer a new surprise depending on where they view the idents. A simple device that is full of creative potential."

Each ident has its own custom track by Echoic.

You can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here. Check out our TV Guide to find out what is on television this week.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.