As The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power continues to shoot its second season in the UK, a trio of new cast members have been announced to take on recurring roles in the fantasy series.

Their casting follows the announcement that Will Keen, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Selina Lo and Calam Lynch have all also joined the series for season 2.

The main cast of the first season are almost all also expected to return, including Morfydd Clark as a young version of Galadriel and Charlie Vickers as Sauron, an identity reveal which was key to season 1.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Courtesy of Prime Video

The first season of Rings of Power was a hit for Prime Video and was renewed for a second season in 2019.

Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, recently gave his reaction to the series while speaking with RadioTimes.com about his show Carnival Row.

Bloom said: "I had missed Tolkien. I had missed Tolkien's mind and I’d missed his world and I’d missed his vision – and I think they just stepped back into Tolkien's world. I thought it was really courageous."

He continued: "It’s not an easy thing to take on another version of something that had such a remarkable run of its own, but I thought it was really admirable; the casting, the story and the way they approached the world... I'm looking forward to more of it."

