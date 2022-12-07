Among them is Will Keen, who played Father MacPhail in His Dark Materials , and who is also Dafne Keen's (who played Lyra) father. Details of who he'll be playing in the Rings of Power sequel have yet to be revealed by Amazon, with much of season 2's plot following season 1's ending still very much under wraps, too.

Casting for The Rings of Power season 2 has been announced by Amazon Prime Video , with a number of famous faces joining the fantasy epic for its second outing.

Keen is joined by Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Collateral, Lovesick), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (Vera), The Sandman's William Chubb, and Game of Thrones and Shadow and Bone star Kevin Eldon. One Child's Selina Lo and Calam Lynch, who played Theo in Bridgerton season 2, round out the cast.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

They join the main Rings of Power cast, most of whom are expected to return. That includes Morfydd Clark as young Galadriel and Charlie Vickers as Sauron, whose real identity reveal is likely to send shockwaves across Middle-earth, even if Galadriel has yet to share it with her fellow elves.

One face we likely won't see is Lenny Henry's after his character was killed off at the end of season 1 following a confrontation between the Stranger and the Dweller, whose search for Sauron led her to the Harfoots.

The highly anticipated series, based on J R R Tolkien's work, became a hit for Amazon and was viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, becoming the top Original series for the streamer.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.