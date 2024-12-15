Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Woodhouse said: "It's usually end of February [when we start filming]. But I think it'll be a while before we get scripts.

"We usually get them at the start of the year. So, get Christmas out of the way, and then we'll get to see what we’re doing next."

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground

When asked whether he knew what was coming up for his character and for the show as a whole, Woodhouse said: "We've had a few little teasers [about what’s in store], but also at that stage, you don't know if it is going to change.

"So when they give you these teasers, you don't want to take it as gospel, like, 'OK, that's definitely what I'll be doing next series,' because anything could change between then and there.

"I’m sure when they give us these teasers, they're still very much in the workshop stage."

The cast may not yet know what's coming up in season 6, but James and Helen stars Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton have already revealed what they are hoping for.

Shenton said: "I like that we’ve got to play these characters for such a long time that you get to see them at such major milestones in their life, and so she’s a had a child, got married and now moved out of her home.

"Now, we’re seeing her as a fully fledged adult, and they’re a young family navigating that. I guess seeing a bit more of that would be great, because James has been absent until early on in this season."

Meanwhile, Ralph added: "Definitely, though, I think certainly because of that separation and the war, having missed the first four months of little Jimmy’s life, I think, yeah, kind of getting back to them being a little family, a little unit, a little team, and seeing a lot more of that.

"Because we’ve missed that, the characters have missed that, so it would be nice to see them come back."

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on Monday 23rd December at 9pm.

