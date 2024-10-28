After the birth of baby Jimmy, things were certainly different for the couple, who had to navigate James's return to Darrowby after his RAF training, and also the looming war.

But what's on the horizon for James and Helen in the future? Thankfully, we know that the beloved period drama will be back for season 6, so we posed the question to actors Ralph and Shenton.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Shenton said: "I like that we’ve got to play these characters for such a long time that you get to see them at such major milestones in their life, and so she’s a had a child, got married and now moved out of her home.

"Now, we’re seeing her as a fully fledged adult, and they’re a young family navigating that. I guess seeing a bit more of that would be great, because James has been absent until early on in this season."

Similarly, Ralph added: "Definitely, though, I think certainly because of that separation and the war, having missed the first four months of little Jimmy’s life, I think, yeah, kind of getting back to them being a little family, a little unit, a little team, and seeing a lot more of that.

"Because we’ve missed that, the characters have missed that, so it would be nice to see them come back."

For a quick reminder on everything that happened in season 5, the synopsis reads: "Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture.

"With World War II now fully under way, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.

"Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-5 are available to watch on My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

