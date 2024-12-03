And if you're still in the mood for some detective festive fun, Sally Lindsay is back with another case in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special, airing Tuesday 24th December at 9:15pm.

The cast of The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Channel 5

Another programme to get excited for is The Yorkshire Vet: A Donkey for Christmas, in which Dame Judi Dench joins forces with Peter Wright, who "travels the country and meets the unsung heroes of the donkey welfare world".

During his travels, Wright meets with Dench, who is a patron of The Flicka Foundation Donkey Sanctuary in Cornwall.

Viewers can tune into the special on Tuesday 17th December.

Peter Wright and Judi Dench in The Yorkshire Vet: A Donkey for Christmas. Channel 5

Also airing on the channel across the festive fortnight are Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman (Friday 27th December, 8pm) and The Serial Killer's Wife (Thursday 26th December,9pm).

And film fans fear not, as there are also some perfect movie choices to flick through on Channel 5 this festive season, including Jack Frost (Saturday 21st December, 4:30pm), Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Sunday 22nd December, 10:45am) and Catch Me If You Can (Tuesday 24th December, 4:35pm).

It isn't just Channel 5 offering up some Christmas treats, with the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 all recently confirming their schedules, with a fortnight filled with Christmas specials and returning favourites, including this year's Call the Midwife double-bill and the final episodes of Vera.

