"Wartime shortages mean they're trying to scrabble together as many festive trappings as they can for Jimmy's sake, but when the real cost of war hits one of their own, our little family rediscovers the true meaning of Christmas and how the kindness of others can help us through the darkest times."

Speaking about the messaging behind this year's special, Samuel West said: "It's not about what's on the table for Christmas lunch, it's who is seated round that table. That's exactly what it is.

"We might not have enough butter for the mashed potatoes, it was always the hardest thing to get hold of [during the war], but we don't comment on it as a loss.

"My first reaction is, 'Mrs Hall, you've outdone yourself.' And we're going to make the best of it. That's what gets us through isn't it, really? It's what gets us through in Skeldale. It’s not what’s on the table, it's who's around it."

But what exactly is in store for Skeldale House this Christmas? And when can you watch the episode?

Read on for everything you need to know about the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on Monday 23rd December at 9pm.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special cast: Who's returning?

All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

The returning cast is as follows:

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special plot: What's it about?

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground

The official synopsis for this year's Christmas special is as follows: "Beloved vet James Herriot is balancing the excitement of their son Jimmy’s first birthday with the festive season alongside Helen, while the capricious Siegfried Farnon is guiding Tristan in the right direction as he embarks on an important wartime mission.

"Meanwhile, Mrs Hall is busy preparing for Christmas when she is shaken by unexpected news."

The HMS Repulse, the ship her son Edward was serving on, is sunk by Japanese enemy fire off the east coast of Malaysia, and it's eventually reported that half the crew have been lost, leaving Skeldale's trusty housekeeper fearing the worst.

"It's a horrendous time for Mrs Hall," said Anna Madeley. "It's every mother’s worst nightmare... and this happens right before Christmas, when Jimmy's birthday is also coming up – a time when you desperately want good news and for everyone to be together.

"But as the story progresses, it becomes harder and harder to hold on to that strategy. She even seeks out information on her own, meeting a young lad named Paddy, who had been with Edward on the ship.

"It's a difficult journey for her, and even though she tries to stay strong, that uncertainty starts to take its toll."

Initially, Mrs Hall "copes by staying busy and focusing on what little she does know", added Madeley. "She tells herself, 'Let's deal with the facts we have.'"

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special trailer: Is it available to watch?

Not yet - watch this space for updates.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on Monday 23rd December at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.