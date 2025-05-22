But when Jess, who is seen to be the perfect mother, brings in her daughter Betsy to A&E with an unexplainable head injury, Liz (the on-duty doctor) must make a painful decision between her longtime friend and notifying social services.

The kind of decision that most parents would deem nightmare-worthy, the six-part series charts how the decision sends ripples through their group and reveals more about their lives they could have ever thought.

Led by Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner, the cast boasts plenty of familiar faces but who's who in the new thriller? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Little Disasters cast.

Little Disasters cast: Full list of characters and actors in Paramount Plus thriller

The cast for Little Disasters is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may recognise the actors from.

Diane Kruger as Jess Carrisford

Diane Kruger as Jess Carrisford in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Jess? The seemingly 'perfect' mother, Jess has always striven for perfection. Having recently had Betsy and despite having two other sons, Jess has found the post-natal period more difficult than before. When she takes Betsy in to A&E with an unexplainable injury, though, her life is turned upside down and she's put right in the line of suspicion.

Where have I seen Diane Kruger? Kruger is known for a number of roles, mainly in films like Troy, Inglorious Basterds and The 355. In terms of TV, you may recognise Kruger from The Bridge or Swimming with Sharks.

Jo Joyner as Dr Liz Burgess

Jo Joyner as Dr Liz Burgess in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Liz? Liz is dedicated to her job as an A&E doctor, working long shifts and rarely able to see her husband or kids. She was once very close with Jess until something shifted in their friendship. When Jess's baby is admitted to hospital, Liz has to make the decision between friendship ties and doing what she knows is right.

Where have I seen Jo Joyner? Joyner is perhaps best known for playing Tanya Branning in EastEnders but has also had starring roles in Ackley Bridge, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Riptide, For Her Sins and The Wives.

Shelley Conn as Charlotte Hinman

Shelley Conn as Charlotte Hinman in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Charlotte? The upper-class working mother of the friendship group, Charlotte made partner at her law firm at a young age and is devoted to her career. She's also bonded to the group by Ed, who she has known since university.

Where have I seen Shelley Conn? Conn is known for her roles in Bridgerton season 2, Gen V, Good Omens and Mistresses. She has also had roles in Terra Nova, Liar and Alex Rider.

Emily Taaffe as Mel Quinn

Emily Taaffe as Mel Quinn in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Mel? The youngest of the group, Mel is called in as the responsible parent to look after Jess and Ed's children when things start going pear-shaped. However, she too is having trouble at home when it becomes apparent that her partner Rob isn't making responsible future decisions.

Where have I seen Emily Taaffe? Taaffe has starred in The Rising, The Beast Must Die and Informer. She has also had roles in Little Bird, His House and The Dig.

JJ Feild as Ed Carrisford

JJ Feilds as Ed Carrisford in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Ed? Ed is married to Jess and is a successful businessman, often working long hours in the midst of Betsy's birth and not always being present.

Where have I seen JJ Feild? Feild is known for his roles in Soulmates, New Amsterdam, The Peripheral and Turn: Washington's Spies. He has also had roles in Captain America: The First Avenger, Northanger Abbey and Austenland.

Ben Bailey Smith as Nick Davis

Ben Bailey Smith as Nick Davis in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Nick? Nick is Liz's partner and although he tries to be supportive, is becoming increasingly concerned about her ways of coping with the stress of her job – especially when her decision impacts the entire friendship group.

Where have I seen Ben Bailey Smith? Smith (also known professionally as Doc Brown) has most recently starred in Black Mirror's Bête Noire episode. He has also starred in Law & Order: UK, 4 O'Clock Club and Andor, as well as Des, The Split, The Sixth Commandment and Cleaning Up.

Stephen Campbell Moore as Rob Baird

Stephen Campbell Moore as Rob Baird in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Rob? Rob is arguably one of the more outspoken and fiery among the group, often spending nights out in order to further his fledgling record label company.

Where have I seen Stephen Campbell Moore? Moore is known for his roles in sci-fi TV series War of the Worlds, The One, The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Masters of the Air. He has also starred in Red Joan, the 2019 Downton Abbey film and The Union.

Patrick Baladi as Andrew Hinman

Patrick Baladi as Andrew Hinman in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Who is Andrew? Andrew is married to Charlotte and together, they should be the perfect lawyer power couple. However, when Andrew takes on the job of representing Jess, some cracks begin to be uncovered in his own marriage.

Where have I seen Patrick Baladi? Baladi is known for his roles in The Office, Mistresses, Stella, Marcella and Line of Duty. He has also starred in Breeders, Semi-Detached and No Offence.

Little Disasters is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

