As readers of Horowitz's novels will know, the third and final instalment is Susan Ryeland's story finds the book editor investigating the murder of Miriam Crace, described as "the most famous children’s author in the world".

The full synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, teases: "Returning to England, she is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer.

"Pünd’s Last Case is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu – but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the text, and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger."

The screen adaptation of Magpie Murders began on now-defunct streaming platform BritBox UK, before being acquired by the BBC, where the programme found a larger audience – and secured two sequels in Moonflower and now Marble Hall.

Fans can expect consistency between each series, with Horowitz again scripting, Manville and McMullan back in the lead roles, while director Rebecca Gatward and producer Suzanne McAuley also resume their roles from Moonflower Murders.

Horowitz said: "I'm so happy to bring the team back – stars, director, producers, and crew – for a third instalment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series. I have a feeling this could be the best yet."

Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland in Moonflower Murders. BBC/Sony Pictures Television/Jonathan Hession

Executive producer Jill Green commented: "Anthony has once again brought his unique and original perspective to the world of murder mystery. Marble Hall Murders completes the trilogy, and the scripts and lead actors are once again at the top of their game."

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added: "We are so delighted that there is going to be another adaptation of the intricately plotted and brilliantly entertaining Susan Ryeland murder mystery series for BBC viewers to enjoy."

Marble Hall Murders does not yet have a release date, but filming is expected to begin in March, with production taking place in three main locations: London, Dublin and Corfu. We'll bring you more updates as they come in.

Marble Hall Murders is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

