The first season, which previously aired on BritBox, was adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his own novel of the same name and starred Lesley Manville as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland and Timothy McMullan as fictional detective Atticus Pünd.

The BBC has announced the acquisition of the mystery series Magpie Murders – and revealed that it will be airing a follow-up season next year.

Both stars will reprise their roles in a sequel series titled Moonflower Murders, which will commence filming later in 2023 before airing next year.

"I’m very happy that Magpie Murders is going to be shown on the BBC – its natural home," Horowitz said of the news. "I had such fun writing the scripts and they’ve been brought to life by a brilliant director and cast.”

Producer Jill Green added: “I’m so thrilled that this playful, distinctive murder mystery will now reach an even wider audience,” while the BBC's Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said she was "delighted" that BBC viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the series.

She continued: "With their stellar cast and ingenious storylines, they are a truly distinctive and entertaining take on the murder mystery genre."

Lesley Manville and Timothy McMullan in Magpie Murders.

The first six-part season – described as a "murder mystery within a murder mystery" – will begin airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this spring, more than a year after it debuted on BritBox in February 2022.

The cast also includes Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), Michael Maloney (Belfast), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Alexandros Logothetis (The Island), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood), Pippa Haywood (Bridgerton), Matthew Beard (Vienna Blood) and Harry Lawtey (Industry).

