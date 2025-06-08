This new season picks up where the first left off, with Hugh Bonneville's Brian Boyce, Charlotte Spencer's Nicki Jennings and Emun Elliott's Tony Brightwell now on the trail of the second half of the gold from the Brink's-Mat robbery.

But if you've already binged your way through all six of the new episodes, how does the new season come to an end, where does it leave our central characters and did any of the figures involved with the gold get convicted for their criminal actions?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Gold season 2.

Who got convicted for their dealings with the gold in The Gold?

Tom Cullen stars in The Gold season 2. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón

The finale of The Gold saw both Charlie Miller and John Palmer in custody.

Miller was facing RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act) charges in Florida, and Boyce's team was assisting the Americans. He argued that the Americans could apply far higher charges against Miller than they could in the UK.

However, Boyce's superiors insisted that Miller would face charges for his part in the robbery in the UK - a trial which never had any chance due to insufficient evidence, and it was thrown out almost immediately.

Before being released, Miller was extradited to Florida to face the US charges.

Meanwhile, Palmer decided to plead not guilty and defend himself, after he found that no lawyers would take his case. Jennings dubbed it "one of the biggest fraud cases in British history".

Boyce argued that while tracking the first half of the gold they were able to get multiple convictions, with the second half they wouldn't get as many convictions, but could recover far more of the proceeds from these two convictions alone - in fact, more than the gold was actually worth in the first place.

During his trial, Palmer seemed to be winning round the jury, charming them and suggesting the charges were all part of a vendetta after he was previously acquitted in his trial at the end of season 1.

During her testimony, Jennings purposely rattled Palmer and got him angry, exposing his true nature to the jury.

He was found guilty of "fraud on a substantial scale" and he was sentenced to eight years in prison, while a confiscation order was placed against him of £33,243,812.46.

In the credits, it was noted that Palmer was shot dead in his garden in Essex in 2015, and that his murder remains unsolved.

Douglas Baxter admitted liability during his trial in Florida, as had been agreed with the police, but he reneged on the deal at the last minute, and refused to identify Miller as a co-conspirator, out of fear.

In spite of this, Miller was found guilty, and damages were awarded against him of $151 million, to take into the account the appreciation of the worth of the gold stolen from Brink's-Mat. This was to be seized from his assets and bank accounts.

What happened to Kenneth Noye?

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón

In the finale, the Kent police caught up with Kenneth Noye in Gibraltar, where he had been assisted in hiding by Brian Reader. They had tracked Reader to find his location.

It had been reported that Noye had died, but the Kent police didn't believe it. Brian told Noye that the story might have been a message, planted by those who wanted him dead.

They arrested him for the murder of Stephen Cameron and he was extradited to the UK. In text shown during the credits, it was noted that Noye was convicted of Cameron's murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, and that he was released in 2019.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Where did we leave Boyce and his team?

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in The Gold. BBC

Partway through The Gold's finale, Brian Boyce's career came to an end, as he had done the maximum term of service for the police force, 30 years.

Meanwhile, Tony Lundy retired following scrutiny on his career and accusations of corruption, which he strongly denied and which Boyce said he never saw, with Lundy claiming he was the subject of a smear campaign.

Boyce came back to congratulate Jennings and Brightwell after they secured Miller and Palmer's convictions, and noted that with the Palmer trial, the Fort Lauderdale proceedings, the confiscation orders against Logan Campbell and insurer's settlements, the financial penalties linked to the Brink's-Mat robbery were approaching £200 million.

This made it the biggest financial result in the history of British policing, even if none of the actual gold was ever recovered.

The team noted that they didn't get everyone involved in Brink's-Mat, but they had to now move on, even if the case was "never over".

The Gold season 2 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Sunday 8th June, before airing on BBC One at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.