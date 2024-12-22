Based on both Dune and the prequel novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert's son) and Kevin J Anderson, the HBO series is set 10,000 years before the conflict between Paul Atreides and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and revolves around an entirely new set of characters.

We follow Harkonnen sisters Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams) as they battle an "existential threat" to the Sisterhood.

The season 2 renewal news was announced on Thursday (19th December) during a virtual press conference with showrunner EP Alison Schapker, and stars Olivia Williams and Emily Watson.

With the final episode out now in the US, and due to release in the UK tomorrow (Monday 23rd December), read on for everything you need to know about Dune: Prophecy season 2.

Will there be a Dune: Prophecy season 2?

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya Arat in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Yes, as detailed above, HBO has officially confirmed a season 2.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said: "Dune: Prophecy has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store."

Jason Clodfelter, Legendary’s President of Television, added: "This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic Dune franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments. We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life."

The minds behind the series previously opened up about revealed they have plans to continue the story.

Showrunner Alison Schapker told Screen Rant there are plans for a "multi-season journey", while executive producer Jordan Goldberg added of the show's characters: "Their moves are generational. They are in the long game, so there's plenty of story to tell."

A premiere date is yet to be revealed but, given that the series has only just been renewed, a second season is unlikely to materialise until late 2025 or even some point in 2026.

Who could star in Dune: Prophecy season 2?

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

It’s difficult to predict the cast of a Dune: Prophecy season 2 at this stage, given that season 1 is yet to reach its conclusion, and there could well be a number of deaths on the cards.

We also don’t know whether a second season would jump to another point in the timeline as laid out in the prequel novels and focus on an entirely new set of characters.

If season 2 were to continue on from season 1, Emily Watson and Olivia Williams are likely to return as the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula.

Other returning cast members from season 1 would likely include:

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Chloe Lea as Lila

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Jihae as Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo

Dune: Prophecy is available on Sky and NOW.

