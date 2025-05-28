Martin Clunes drama Out There has been cancelled.

Ad

ITV has axed the drama after only one season, despite receiving favourable reviews and the final episode leaving a few loose ends.

ITV said in a statement: "We are really proud of Out There and would like to thank Martin and the production team for delivering a brilliant series.

"We do always hope to see our series return and we are sorry we didn’t get this drama to connect with a big enough audience to see that happen."

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Sharon Morgan as Gwen in Out There. She is screaming out and falling down, and he is holding her up
Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Sharon Morgan as Gwen in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Clunes, who plays farmer Nathan Williams, told The Sun: "We were keen on doing a second series but ITV aren’t, it seems.

"It didn’t quite pull the numbers they wanted, unfortunately.”

The series is the brainchild of the team behind Manhunt, which also stars Clunes and was a great success for the broadcaster.

In Out There, Clunes was joined by Louis Ashbourne Serkis as his son Johnny, who lands the pair in hot water when he agrees to hide a package for a notorious village character in a bid to impress his crush.

Out There season 1 is available to watch on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Lidia Molina-WhyteFreelance
Ad
Ad
Ad