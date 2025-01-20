The sixth and final episode ends with plenty still left to be resolved for Nathan and his son Johnny, played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, so naturally, viewers will be wondering whether a second season is on the cards.

We've got you covered here, with everything we know so far about the potential for more episodes of Out There, when they could be released and who from the cast could be returning.

Read on for everything you need to know about Out There season 2.

Will there be an Out There season 2?

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

We don't yet know whether there will be a second season of Out There, as the show has yet to be officially renewed. However, if enough people watch it then it certainly seems the intention is there to make more.

The first season ends with the story still very much ongoing, with Nathan, Caleb, Johnny and Eva still under the thumb of dangerous drug trafficker Turuk. Given Nathan talks about how he intends to get rid of him, one would imagine the plan is to see this all unfold.

Little has been said publicly about the show's future, but Clunes did refer to a second season when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

Speaking about the show's timely nature, given discussions around farming following recent UK budget changes and the implementation of inheritance tax on farms, Clunes said: "The family we're portraying would be affected. We need to write that into series 2.

"It's a threat, it's a threat to your to your land. And when you've invested in that land, every foot of fence has been repaired or broken bow trimmed off a tree, or whatever, gate fixed, style fixed... you have an ownership of it, and if that comes under threat, it's horrid, really horrid."

We will update this page if we hear anything further regarding the future of Out There.

When could a potential Out There season 2 air on ITV1 and ITVX?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

It's hard to say exactly when Out There would return for a second season on ITV1 and ITVX, given that it has yet to be officially renewed.

However, we would hope, given that the show doesn't rely on any special effects and doesn't star a vast cast of A-listers, that a second season could be turned around fairly promptly, perhaps as soon as early 2026.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any further, more concrete information regarding the show's future and a second season's potential release date.

Who could return to star in a potential Out There season 2?

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

If Out There does return for season 2, then we'd imagine Martin Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis would both have to be back as Nathan and Johnny Williams, as would the rest of the central cast including Mark Lewis Jones, Natalia Kostrzewa and Silas Carson.

The only major player from season 1 who we wouldn't expect to see back would be Kenny star Josef Altin, after his character was killed off in the first season's third episode.

Here's a full list of the cast members we would expect to see back in Out There season 2:

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams

Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie

Gerran Howell as Rhys

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley

Eriy Thomas as PC Jane Crowther

Silas Carson as Ersin Turuk

Is there a trailer for a potential Out There season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Out There season 2 yet, as the show has yet to be officially renewed. For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 here, and we will update this article with any new footage as and when we get it.

Out There is available to stream in full now on ITVX.

