Clunes plays the farmer, Nathan, while his son Johnny is played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, the son of Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne.

But what else do we know about the show's plot, who else stars in it and when is it set to air on ITV1 and ITVX? Read on for everything you need to know about Out There.

When will Out There be released?

Martin Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis in Out There. ITV/Buffalo Pictures

Out There will start airing on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 19th January 2025, with the full box set also becoming available on ITVX that day.

Meanwhile, on ITV1 episode 2 will air at 9pm on Monday 20th January, with further episodes expected to air each Sunday and Monday.

What is Out There about?

Gerran Howell as Rhys and Josef Altin as Kenny in Out There. ITV/Buffalo Pictures

Out There follows a farmer who finds his land and his family being threatened by county lines drugs dealers - urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations, moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas.

The official synopsis says: "Martin Clunes plays Nathan Williams, a man who runs a farm which has been in his family for generations, caught in a numbing rhythm of work and grief following the death of his wife, Sabine, two years previously.

"A single parent to teenager Johnny, played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son.

"Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy.

"He’s missed all the clues that the country idyll around him has been fatally compromised, contaminated by waves of criminality spreading and mutating virus-like from the city.

"Now Nathan must accept that the rustic atmosphere of his childhood is long gone, replaced by something altogether more perilous. And the only way for Nathan to survive in this brave new world is to learn the rules and fight back."

Who stars in Out There?

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams. Buffalo Pictures

The cast of Out There is led by Martin Clunes as Nathan, while Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays his son Johnny and Mark Lewis Jones plays his brother Caleb.

You can find a full list of all the major players right here now:

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams

Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie

Gerran Howell as Rhys

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Out There trailer

You can watch the trailer for Out There right here now.

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.