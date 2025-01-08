Meanwhile, the second episode will arrive a day later, on Monday 20th January at 9pm.

The six-part series will star Martin Clunes as a farmer confronted with dark forces that begin seeping into his rural community, as per the log line.

Penned by Manhunt writer and director duo Ed Whitmore and Marc Evans, Clunes plays Nathan Williams, a man grieving the death of his wife two years prior.

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There ITV/Buffalo Pictures

Now a single parent, Nathan finds himself embarking on a mission to protect his family, homestead and legacy when his son and livelihood are threatened by local county lines drug dealers.

The series will also feature Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny, Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams, Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva, Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie and Gerran Howell as Rhys.

Clunes said in a statement at the time of the series' announcement: "I'm very happy to be working with Marc Evans and Ed Whitmore again after the success of Manhunt. Out There couldn’t be more different from Doc Martin. It’s pretty dark, but definitely a story worth telling."

Writer and executive producer Ed Whitmore added: "County lines is a particularly vicious and ruthless wave of drug dealing that uses fear and violence to coerce, often vulnerable, young people into working as runners and dealers. It has become a serious and rapidly increasing problem across the whole of the UK, so it felt like an important and timely story to tell.

"I’ve always been fascinated by the notion of things being hidden in plain sight and the way in which different social worlds can co-exist cheek-by-jowl until, one day, they collide. The fundamental premise of Out There – a widowed farmer who discovers that his son has fallen foul of county lines – immediately spoke to me as a story I wanted to tell."

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

