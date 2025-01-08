Out There confirms ITV air date for Martin Clunes thriller
The project was filmed in Wales.
Martin Clunes's new ITV drama Out There has finally got a release date, and it's just around the corner.
The thriller series was first announced back in September 2023, and finally it is coming to screens, with the first episode airing at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.
Meanwhile, the second episode will arrive a day later, on Monday 20th January at 9pm.
The six-part series will star Martin Clunes as a farmer confronted with dark forces that begin seeping into his rural community, as per the log line.
Penned by Manhunt writer and director duo Ed Whitmore and Marc Evans, Clunes plays Nathan Williams, a man grieving the death of his wife two years prior.
Now a single parent, Nathan finds himself embarking on a mission to protect his family, homestead and legacy when his son and livelihood are threatened by local county lines drug dealers.
The series will also feature Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny, Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams, Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva, Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie and Gerran Howell as Rhys.
Read more:
- Outlander stars know what the future is for Bree and Roger
- Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire is cuttingly cool in new Black Doves trailer
Clunes said in a statement at the time of the series' announcement: "I'm very happy to be working with Marc Evans and Ed Whitmore again after the success of Manhunt. Out There couldn’t be more different from Doc Martin. It’s pretty dark, but definitely a story worth telling."
Writer and executive producer Ed Whitmore added: "County lines is a particularly vicious and ruthless wave of drug dealing that uses fear and violence to coerce, often vulnerable, young people into working as runners and dealers. It has become a serious and rapidly increasing problem across the whole of the UK, so it felt like an important and timely story to tell.
"I’ve always been fascinated by the notion of things being hidden in plain sight and the way in which different social worlds can co-exist cheek-by-jowl until, one day, they collide. The fundamental premise of Out There – a widowed farmer who discovers that his son has fallen foul of county lines – immediately spoke to me as a story I wanted to tell."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.