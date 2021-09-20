Meet the cast of Manhunt: The Night Stalker

By: Eammon Jacobs

ITV’s Manhunt: The Night Stalker arrives on 2oth September, and it follows the real-life investigation into the serial burglar and rapist who terrorised South London for 17 years. Martin Clunes reprises his role as DCI Colin Sutton from the first Manhunt series, which looked at the investigation of Amélie Delagrange’s death.

The 2019 series proved to be incredibly popular with audiences, mainly because of its true crime element. It was watched by nine million viewers at the time, so it’s understandable why ITV commissioned a follow-up series taking from Sutton’s second book, which details The Night Stalker case.

Of course, Martin Clunes returns as the determined detective, and he’s also joined by Claudie Blakely, who plays Sutton’s wife, Louise. But the cast of season two is mainly filled with newcomers to the series. Read on for everything you need to know about the show’s characters and cast members.

Martin Clunes plays Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton

Who is Colin Sutton? Colin Sutton is a London Metropolitan Detective Chief Inspector who spent 30 years on the force, where he worked on a number of high profile cases, including the murder of Amélie Delagrange in 2004. After Sutton retired, he wrote about his experiences catching Levi Bellfield and Delroy Grant in his memoirs, titled “Manhunt”.

Where have I seen Martin Clunes before? Martin Clunes is reprising his role as Colin Sutton after previously playing the DCI in the first series of Manhunt, which follows the Amélie Delagrange case. But he’s also best known for starring in ITV’s Doc Martin as the titular doctor who moves out of London to start a practice in the quiet town of Portwenn. Clunes also had a main role in Men Behaving Badly as Gary Strang opposite Neil Morrisey’s Tony Smart.

Claudie Blakley plays Louise Sutton

Who is Louise Sutton? Louise Sutton is Colin’s wife, who works as a police analyst. The cases her husband works on often take over his personal life, which causes him to miss out on family events due to his determination to solve the case. Because of the underfunded, under-staffed nature of Operation Minstead, Louise is worried about Colin wearing himself out in The Night Stalker.

Where have I seen Claudie Blakely before? Claudie Blakley reprises her role as Louise from the first Manhunt series, but before then she had roles in Cranford, Lark Rise to Candleford, Midsomer Murders and Grantchester. Blakley has also appeared in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice and 2019’s The Kid Who Would Be King.

Jude Akuwudike plays Delroy Grant

Who is Delroy Grant? Delroy Grant is a convicted serial rapist and burglar who committed over 100 assaults between 1992 and 2009. He primarily attacked elderly women who lived alone.

Where have I seen Jude Akuwudike before? Jude Akuwudike has starred in the likes of Friday Night Dinner, Death in Paradise and Kiri. He also has a recurring role in Gangs of London and has appeared in several Royal Shakespeare Company productions.

Guy Williams plays DCS Hamish Campbell

Who is Hamish Campbell? Detective Chief Superintendent Hamish Campbell is in charge of reviewing Operation Minstead, which is tasked with catching the Night Stalker, with the goal of finding out why the team have failed in its enquiries so far. DCS Campbell is the one who brings Colin Sutton on board as a way of getting a pair of fresh eyes on the long-running case.

Where have I seen Guy Williams before? Guy Williams is a prolific TV star, appearing in the likes of Father Brown, Mr Selfridge, Peaky Blinders, Downton Abbey, and The Crown. He’s also worked with Guy Ritchie on the 2009 version of Sherlock Holmes and 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E., before also starring in London Has Fallen and Peterloo.

Matt Bardock plays DS Simon Morgan

Who is Simon Morgan? Detective Superintendent Simon Morgan is the Senior Investigating Officer overseeing Operation Minstead. Morgan has worked on the case for a decade by the time Colin is brought onboard, so he’s not exactly keen on handing the reins over to someone new when he already knows all the finer details of the numerous attacks carried out by the Night Stalker.

Where have I seen Matt Bardock before? Matt Bardock has appeared in a lengthy list of British shows like Midsomer Murders, Judge John Deed, The Bill, Casulty, New Blood and The Coroner. So he’s no stranger to crime dramas!

Sule Rimi plays DS Neville Hilton

Who is Neville Hilton? Detective Sergeant Neville Hilton is one of the officers who has worked on Operation Minstead under Detective Superintendent Morgan. He helps Colin Sutton realise the reasons behind the investigation’s failure, which is largely due to understaffing – which meant the team cut corners where they could.

Where have I seen Sule Rimi before? Sule Rimi has been working since 2002, and has starred in The Story of Tracy Beaker, Casualty, Strike Back, Black Earth Rising and Death in Paradise. He also appears in Starter For 10, Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection, Pink Wall, and Ashens and the Polybius Heist.

David Witts plays DC Adam Spier

Who is Adam Spier? Detective Constable Adam Spier is another one of the officers working on Operation Minstead, and he has access to informants on the streets who could have leads the team can use. One of those informants takes the investigation to a dubious pawn shop which deals in stolen items, including jewellery.

Where have I seen David Witts before? David Witts is a little younger than some of his co-stars, but he’s already appeared in EastEnders as Joey Branning, Recovery Road, Doctors, and I Ship It before joining Manhunt: The Night Stalker.

Diveen Henry plays DC Patricia Henry

Who is Patricia Henry? Detective Constable Patricia Henry is Operation Minstead’s Family Liaison Officer, and she’s the go-between for the victims and the officers directly investigating the various cases linked to the Night Stalker. She often has the difficult job of supporting the families of the victims, and sees the true extent of the criminal’s horrific actions.

Where have I seen Diveen Henry before? Diveen Henry has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed British shows like The Thick of It, Luther, Misfits, Black Mirror, and The Enfield Haunting. She’s also starred in other crime dramas like The Bill, Law and Order: UK, and Death in Paradise.

Bally Gill plays DC Jim Corgan

Who is Jim Corgan? Jim Corgan is a Detective Constable working under Colin Sutton during the Night Stalker Case, he assists the DCI in the investigation into the serial burglar and rapist.

Where have I seen Bally Gill before? Bally Gill is relatively fresh faced, but he played Romeo in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet, before also appearing in Netflix’s Wanderlust as Michael Green. After Manhunt he’ll next appear in Slow Horses, Sherwood, and This Is Going to Hurt.

Manhunt: The Night Stalker will air on Monday 20th September at 9pm on ITV. You can order Colin Sutton’s Manhunt: The Night Stalker from Amazon. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.