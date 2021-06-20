Manhunt series 2 release date: cast, plot and news around ITV drama’s return

ITV’s detective drama Manhunt is officially returning for a second season, with Martin Clunes reprising his role as real-life Met detective Colin Sutton in the upcoming four-parter.

Advertisement

Manhunt’s first series, which aired back in 2019, proved to be one of ITV’s most successful dramas of the year, centring around the murder of French student Amelie Delagrange which was subsequently linked to the deaths of Marsha McDonnell and Milly Dowler.

Series two, Manhunt II: The Night Stalker, will see Colin Sutton investigate the real life story of a notorious serial rapist who terrorised south east London, with writer Ed Whitmore adapting the series from Colin Sutton’s diaries.

Here’s everything we know so far about Manhunt II: The Night Stalker.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Manhunt series 2 release date

Manhunt is definitely returning for a second series, however ITV is yet to announce when the detective drama will return to our screens.

We’ll update this page as and when an airdate is announced, so make sure to bookmark this page to keep up with all the updates!

Manhunt series 2 cast

ITV

Martin Clunes is set to return in Manhunt II: The Night Stalker as former London Met detective DCI Colin Sutton.

There’s been no official news as to the cast of Manhunt series two, however we’re hoping Stephen Grace and Katie Lyons will reprise their roles as DC Clive Grace and Detective Sergeant Jo Brunt respectively.

It’s also possible that Steffan Rhodri will return to play DC Neil Jones again, while Claudie Blakley plays Colin’s wife Louise.

Manhunt series 2 plot

Based on a true story, Manhunt series two will see DCI Colin Sutton pursue a notorious south east London serial rapist whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people fearing for their lives.

Silent Witness’s Ed Whitmore has returned to write the series, drawing on the diaries of the real-life Colin Sutton.

The first series of Manhunt followed Sutton as he tracked down serial killer Levi Bellfield, the man responsible for killing Amelie Delagrange, Marsha McDonnell and Milly Dowler in the early 2000’s.

Manhunt series 2 trailer

ITV

ITV is yet to release a trailer for Manhunt series two, however we’ll be updating this article as and when the broadcaster does.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.