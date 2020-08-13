Netflix teased the series' arrival on Twitter, writing: "ROBERT SHEEHAN NEWS: If S2 of The Umbrella Academy didn't scratch your itch, *all five* seasons of Misfits will be coming to Netflix UK on 15 September."

The platform also replied to a Misfits fan who'd asked for Netflix to acquire the show, with the streamer's UK Twitter account replying: "K."

Sheehan, who appears to have a penchant for playing super-powered roles, stars in the sci-fi comedy as Nathan Young, a petty thief who gains the power of immortality. He received a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal, but left the show during series three.

Misfits also launched the careers of Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Utopia), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Lauren Socha (Catastrophe), Antonia Thomas (Lovesick), with later seasons featuring Joseph Gilgun (Preacher), Karla Crome (Hit & Miss), Natasha O'Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard).

Created by New Tricks and Hustle writer Howard Overman, Misfits proved wildly popular during its run on Channel 4, with rumours circulating in 2012 of a potential film adaptation.

However, speaking to Digital Spy in 2016, Overman said that despite writing the script for Film4, the film never came about. "The movie business is a weird thing and it just never happened, for various financial reasons, I think," he said.

"That's just the nature of the beast. It's a bit of a lottery, the film business, to be honest," he added.

According to Deadline, a US-remake of Misfits has been in the works for channel Freeform since 2017, with Veronica Mars' Diane Ruggiero-Wright serving as showrunner.

A variety of US actors have been cast in the series, based on the UK version, with Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Darker), Tre Hall (Rebel), Allie MacDonald (Orphan Black), Jack Cannavale (Nurse Jackie), Charlie Saxton (Hung) and Dave Foley (Monsters University) playing the show's main characters.

Misfits is arriving on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday 15th September. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.