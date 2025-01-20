The father-son duo, played by Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis, find themselves tangled up in the world of county lines drug dealing, with the show delving into the real-life crime and the way the gangs operate.

At a Q&A, Clunes was asked whether he and the show's creatives were hoping the drama could have an impact like Mr Bates vs the Post Office, which led to a renewed interest in the Post Office scandal and actual legislative change.

Clunes responded: "I mean, that's a pretty unique instance to compare anything to when there’s a public inquiry with a result imminent, which there isn't in this case. I don't know, is the honest answer. I don't know if that's our brief, but we're highlighting what we feel is salient and relevant in our drama."

But as fans binge their way through the six episodes, they may need a recap on exactly what happens in the finale, and how it all comes to an end for Nathan and Johnny.

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Out There.

Out There ending explained: What happens to Nathan and Johnny?

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams and Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

At the start of the final episode of Out There, Nathan found out that Caleb had managed to track down the witness to them destroying Kenny's car and disposing of his body, and that the witness was sympathetic to them – he said he wouldn't be giving the police any further information, as the drug dealers were a scourge upon the area.

At the same time, Nathan continued to get his and his neighbour's former farm ready for Turuk's operation to move in. He pitched to Turuk that they give up his former base of operations, and a small amount of the supply, to make the police believe they had secured a win.

Nathan gave the information of this location to Crowther, so she would turn a blind eye to his, Johnny and Caleb's involvement in Kenny's death.

It was then revealed that Caleb had been speaking with Scott this entire time, giving him information on how to buy the farm. Having changed his mind and grown closer again with Nathan, he told Scott he wanted nothing more to do with him.

When Nathan found out he lashed out, but Caleb said it only happened because Nathan kept him at arm's length. Nathan told him all about Turuk's involvement in the farm, and brought him in on the operation.

Turuk found out about this, and put Nathan to the test, getting him to collect a consignment from the docks along with Eva. Meanwhile, Caleb was sent to show Turuk's men where they had left Kenny's body.

Silas Carson as Ersin Turuk in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Elsewhere, Rhys convinced Sadie to leave the farm and come home to live with him, as he was being repeatedly beaten by the other local dealers.

Johnny wanted to ask her to move in permanently, but Rhys revealed that Sadie was the one who set him up in the first place – she suggested Rhys give him the package, as he would do anything for her.

Rhys told Johnny how much he despised him, because his involvement in the drug trafficking was considered shocking and unacceptable because he's "worth more" than Rhys and Sadie.

As the family had dinner with Eva, Nathan's daughter and Johnny's sister Alice came home to visit, having become nervous that something was wrong.

While out working the next day Johnny and Nathan had a conversation. Johnny asked how Nathan planned to get rid of Turuk and the drug traffickers. Nathan said they simply had to bide their time, waiting for them to get distracted and make a mistake. Then, they would strike.

Johnny seemed unsure that this would, or could ever work, and it seems we'll have to wait until a potential season 2 to find out.

Finally, we saw that local drug dealer Bunny had been killed – an ominous sign of what could be to come for Nathan and Johnny...

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

