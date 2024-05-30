The interesting thing about the show, though, is the fact that it puts the big furry blue puppet of Eric front and centre, with Cumberbatch himself voicing the enigmatic creature.

As per the synopsis: "As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."

Running parallel to Edgar's disappearance is another pivotal storyline of another missing child, both of which Detective Michael Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III) is left to investigate - but soon suspects that something bigger is afoot.

More like this

The series, which is quite the Trojan horse, uses one story to tell many others, so it'll be no time before viewers are gripped with the many subplots unfolding in this drama.

Undoubtedly, fans of Eric will be wondering who's who in the cast and where they've seen them before. Scroll on to find out more about the cast of Netflix's Eric.

Eric cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix drama

The full list of actors in the new Netflix series is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about their characters and where you've seen the actors previously.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Anderson

Gaby Hoffmann as Cassie Anderson

McKinley Belcher III as Detective Michael Ledroit

Dan Fogler as Lennie Wilson

Clarke Peters as George Lovett

Ivan Howe as Edgar Anderson

Phoebe Nicholls as Anne Anderson

John Doman as Robert Anderson

David Denman as Matteo Cripp

Bamar Kane as Yuusuf Egbe

Adepero Oduye as Cecile Rochelle

Alexis Molnar as Raya

Roberta Colindrez as Ronnie

Jeff Hephner as Richard Costello

David Denman as Cripp

Bamar Kane as Yuusuf

Wade Allain-Marcus as Gator

Erika Soto as Tina

Donald Sage Mackay as Jerry

Chloe Claudel as Ellis

Adam Silver as Murray

Simon Manyonda as Jackson

Ioachim Ciobanu as Misha

Ryan Hunter as Nokes

Stefan Race as TJ

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Vincent Anderson

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent in Eric. Netflix

Who is Vincent Anderson? Vincent is a puppeteer and creator of the popular children's show Good Day Sunshine. He is battling his own demons, vices and a complicated family history - which is brought back up when his son Edgar goes missing.

Where have I seen Benedict Cumberbatch before? In Eric, Cumberbatch plays the role of Vincent and also voices Eric, who is brought to life by professional puppeteer Olly Taylor. Cumberbatch is known for a variety of roles over the years, including fronting BBC's Sherlock, Patrick Melrose and also winning Oscars for his film roles in The Power of the Dog and The Imitation Game. He is also known for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gaby Hoffmann plays Cassie Anderson

Gaby Hoffman as Cassie in Eric. Netflix

Who is Cassie Anderson? Cassie is Edgar's mother and Vincent's wife, but Edgar's disappearance only highlights the cracks in her and Vincent's relationship. She is intent on finding her son and is sleepless as she hands out flyers to bring attention to the case.

Where have I seen Gaby Hoffmann before? Hoffmann is perhaps best known to TV viewers for her role in Girls, Louie and Transparent. She has also starred in C'mon, C'mon, Wild and Obvious Child.

McKinley Belcher III plays Detective Michael Ledroit

McKinley Belcher III as Ledroit in Eric. Netflix

Who is Detective Michael Ledroit? Ledroit previously worked in the NYPD vice squad but has moved over to the missing persons team. He is intent on getting to the bottom of what is happening at the Lux nightclub, as well as investigating the missing cases of both Edgar and Marlon. But Ledroit is also hiding a major part of his personal life, leading to him having to make a decision between protecting it or solving the case.

Where have I seen McKinley Belcher III before? Belcher is no stranger to playing an officer, as he is best known for his role as FBI agent Trevor Evans in Netflix's Ozark. He is also known for his starring roles in Mercy Street, The Passage and The Good Lord Bird.

Dan Fogler plays Lennie Wilson

Dan Fogler as Lennie in Eric. Netflix

Who is Lennie Wilson? Vincent's oldest friend and Good Day Sunshine co-creator, Lennie is usually the voice of reason at work. But with new job opportunities on the horizon, he is pushed to make some decisions without Vincent.

Where have I seen Dan Fogler before? The actor, comedian and writer is known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Secrets and Lies and The Offer. He has also lent his voice to roles in Kung Fu Panda, Horton Hears a Who! and Mars Needs Moms.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Clarke Peters plays George Lovett

George Lovett as Clarke in Eric. Netflix

Who is George Lovett? George is the superintendent of the building in which the Anderson family lives, and often allows Edgar into his apartment to escape the chaos of his parents. George is a bit of a mystery but is well-meaning and kind.

Where have I seen Clarke Peters before? Peters is perhaps known for his role as Lester Freamon in The Wire, and has more recently been on our screens in Channel 4's Truelove. Among his various on screen roles, Peters has also starred in The Man Who Fell to Earth, Jessica Jones, Harriet, Da 5 Bloods and more.

Ivan Howe plays Edgar Anderson

Ivan Howe as Edgar in Eric. Netflix

Who is Edgar Anderson? Edgar is the son of Vincent and Cassie, and often distracts himself with drawing in the midst of his parents' explosive arguments. He is a bit of a lone wolf, and on his way to school one day, disappears.

Where have I seen Ivan Howe before? A young newcomer to the world of acting, Eric is Howe's first on screen role.

John Doman as Robert Anderson

John Doman as Robert in Eric. Netflix

Who is Robert Anderson? Robert is Vincent's father, and is one of the most successful and well-known property tycoons in New York.

Where have I seen John Doman before? Doman is known for his roles in The Wire, ER, Oz and Borgia, as well as The Affair, City On a Hill and Birdgirl.

Phoebe Nicholls as Anne Anderson

Phoebe Nicholls as Anne in Eric. Netflix

Who is Anne Anderson? Anne is Robert's wife and Vincent's mother. She is shocked to learn of Edgar's disappearance, and with her husband, offers a cash reward for any information.

Where have I seen Phoebe Nicholls before? The English actress is known for her roles in Brideshead Revisited and The Elephant Man, as well as various stage roles throughout the years. In terms of TV, Nicholls has also featured in Downton Abbey, Fortitude, Anatomy of a Scandal and Spooks.

Bamar Kane as Yuusuf Egbe

Bamar Kane as Yuusuf and Alexis Molnar as Raya in Eric. Netflix

Who is Yuusuf Egbe? Yuusuf is a homeless graffiti artist who lives in one of the underground tunnels in New York.

Where have I seen Bamar Kane before? Kane has starred in French TV series Le Monde de Demain and films like Father & Soldier.

Adepero Oduye as Cecile Rochelle

Adepero Oduye as Cecile in Eric. Netflix

Who is Cecile Rochelle? Cecile is the mother of Marlon, the missing 14-year-old whose case isn't getting as much media attention as Edgar's. She is intent on finding out what happened to her son but has lost hope that he is alive.

Where have I seen Adepero Oduye before? Oduye has starred in Steel Magnolias, Widows, The Big Short, The Falcon and the Winter Solider and When They See Us.

Jeff Hephner as Costello

Jeff Hephner as Costello in Eric. Netflix

Who is Richard Costello? Costello is the deputy mayor of New York City and is fronting a new campaign to combat homelessness, which many deem as a 'clean-up'.

Where have I seen Jeff Hephner before? Hephner is best known for his role as Jeff Clarke in Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. He has also starred in For All Mankind, Power Book II: Ghost and appeared in 2023's Oppenheimer.

David Denman as Matteo Cripp

David Denman as Cripp in Eric. Netflix

Who is Matteo Cripp? Cripp is Ledroit's boss, and while he looks out for him initially, he's not a fan of the determination (and suspicions of corruption) that Ledroit brings to the job and the missing cases he's in charge of.

Where have I seen David Denman before? For fans of The Office, Denman will be most recognisable as Pam's ex Roy Anderson, but he has also starred in HBO's Mare of Easttown, Bosch: Legacy and The Serpent Queen.

Wade Allain-Marcus as Gator

Wade Allain-Marcus as Gator in Eric. Netflix

Who is Gator? Gator is the owner of The Lux and has just returned to the city after a stint in prison.

Where have I seen Wade Allain-Marcus before? Allain-Marcus is best known for his role in Insecure as Derek DuBois, but has also had roles in Snowfall, Grown-ish and Gossip Girl.

Eric is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 30th May. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.