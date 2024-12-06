The series also stars the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffery Wright, Richard Gere and Katherine Waterston, and while there are still plenty of episodes in the season left to air, fans will no doubt be wondering about the show's future beyond that.

So will The Agency be returning for a second season on Paramount Plus? Here's everything you need to know.

Will there be The Agency season 2?

Jodie Turner Smith as Samia Zahir and Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency. Luke Varley/Paramount+

There will! The series was renewed for a second outing mere days after the first season debuted, as the opening episodes received strong streaming numbers. In fact, the show became the most-streamed new series in Showtime history upon its debut, with 5.1 million global cross-platform viewers.

On announcement of the show's renewal, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement: "The success of The Agency is proof that our new Showtime slate is poised to propel Paramount+ to its next phase of growth.

"This achievement is a testament to the creative power of the team led by George Clooney, Jez Butterworth, Joe Wright and David Glasser and our incredible cast including Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jeffrey Wright."

When will The Agency season 2 be released?

Richard Gere as Bosko and Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency. Luke Varley/Paramount+

We don't yet know when The Agency season 2 will be released, given that the renewal has only just come through.

One would imagine that wrangling such a high profile cast and syncing up their schedules may prove tricky, potentially leading to delays in filming – however, the early renewal does give hope that a second season could be turned around fairly promptly.

We'd imagine that the earliest we could see season 2 debut would likely be early 2026 – however, we will keep this page updated with any more concrete news as we get it.

The Agency cast: Who will return to star in season 2?

Katherine Waterston as Naomi and Jeffrey Wright as Henry in The Agency. Luke Varley/Paramount+ with Showtime

We don't yet know which of the show's cast members will bc back for season 2, and as the first run is still airing there's a good chance some of the central characters could kick the bucket, ruling out their returns.

However, we would imagine that Michael Fassbender will be back, while other major stars such as Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere could also return.

Here's the central cast list for The Agency season 1, many of whom could potentially return for season 2:

Michael Fassbender as Martian

Jodie Turner-Smith as Dr Sami Zahir

Jeffrey Wright as Henry Ogletree

Richard Gere as Bosko

Katherine Waterston as Naomi

Harriet Sansom Harris as Dr Rachel Blake

John Magaro as Owen

Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Danny

Andrew Brooke as Grandpa

India Fowler as Poppy

Reza Brojerdi as Reza

Alex Reznik as Coyote

Is there a trailer for The Agency season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for The Agency season 2 just yet, but we will make sure to add one in once it becomes available.

In the meantime you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here now.

The Agency is streaming weekly on Paramount Plus now. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

