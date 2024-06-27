The series also stars Owen Roe (Vikings), Niamh Walsh (The Sandman), Micheal Hanna and Joanne Crawford (Blue Lights).

The four-part series, which has been written by Colin Bateman (Driven), will air on BBC Northern Ireland in autumn 2024.

The synopsis for the series says: "Outside a supermarket with her young son, Cathy encounters Michael - the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother 20 years earlier.

Annabel Scholey as Cathy and Kerri Quinn as Sally in Dead and Buried. BBC

"Ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy takes to social media, uncovering the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since his early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

"Re-traumatised by her past, Cathy instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit.

"As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life."

Colin Morgan as Michael and Annabel Scholey as Cathy in Dead and Buried. BBC

Morgan has most recently been seen in series such as The Killing Kind and Mammals, as well as films including Dead Shot and The Dead Don't Hurt.

Meanwhile, Scholey has starred in The Serial Killer's Wife, The Sixth Commandment and Doctor Who, while she will also be returning to The Split for two specials.

Waj Ali as Raymie and Annabel Scholey as Cathy in Dead and Buried.

Dead and Buried will air on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

