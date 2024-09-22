Knox spent almost four years in prison in Italy for the 2007 murder of Kercher and was convicted in a 2009 trial alongside her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Horgan will be starring in the series as Knox's mother Edda Mellas while Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies) will be taking on the central role of Knox.

According to Deadline, Horgan's role as Edda Mellas will be one of a "desperate but optimistic mother". It says: "Their deep bond is challenged by Amanda’s imprisonment, but Edda’s unwavering love for her daughter propels her as she fights for Amanda’s life."

Of course, Horgan is known for creating and starring in series like Pulling, Catastrophe and Bad Sisters as well as creating series like Motherland, Shining Vale and Divorce.

This new series starring Horgan was previously announced as having Margaret Qualley taking on the lead role as Knox but Qualley has since been replaced with Van Patten.

As for fans of Horgan's, we can soon anticipate the release of Bad Sisters season 2 which will be coming to Apple TV+ this November, with new episodes being released weekly right up to Christmas Day.

The new season kicks off two years after the "accidental death" of John Paul and, as per the synopsis, "the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust".

