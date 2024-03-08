Amanda Knox limited series announced with Margaret Qualley to star
Qualley will play Knox in the eight-part series for Hulu.
Following a 2016 Netflix documentary and a 2011 Lifetime film, Amanda Knox's story is now set to be told in an eight-part miniseries, starring Margaret Qualley in the central role.
The series will tell the real-life story of Knox, who was wrongfully convicted and spent almost four years in prison in Italy for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher.
She was convicted in a 2009 trial alongside her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, and was sentenced to 26 years in prison.
A successful appeal led to Knox being freed in 2011, and both she and her boyfriend were both definitively exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015. She wrote about her experience in a 2013 memoir Waiting to Be Heard.
The show will play out in eight hour-long episodes, and will stream on Hulu in the US. No home has yet been announced for the series in the UK, but most Hulu dramas stream here on Disney Plus.
More like this
Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, will take on the role of Knox, having been known for her previous performances in series such as The Leftovers, Fosse/Verdon and Maid.
Read more:
- Rebus unveils first look as BBC acquires reboot of hit crime drama
- The Dropout gets air date as Elizabeth Holmes drama arrives on BBC One
Her film roles have included appearances in The Nice Guys, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Poor Things, the latter of which was released this year in the UK.
The show is being written and executive produced by KJ Steinberg, while Qualley will also executive produce.
Other key figures involved in the series include Knox herself, who is executive producing alongside her husband Chris Robinson via Knox Robinson Productions. Monica Lewinsky is also set to executive produce.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Knox was previously played by Hayden Panettiere in Lifetime movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, a TV film which was criticised by Knox, Sollecito and Kercher's parents.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.