She was convicted in a 2009 trial alongside her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, and was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

A successful appeal led to Knox being freed in 2011, and both she and her boyfriend were both definitively exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015. She wrote about her experience in a 2013 memoir Waiting to Be Heard.

The show will play out in eight hour-long episodes, and will stream on Hulu in the US. No home has yet been announced for the series in the UK, but most Hulu dramas stream here on Disney Plus.

More like this

Amanda Knox and her then fiancé Colin Sutherland during a press conference in 2015. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, will take on the role of Knox, having been known for her previous performances in series such as The Leftovers, Fosse/Verdon and Maid.

Read more:

Her film roles have included appearances in The Nice Guys, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Poor Things, the latter of which was released this year in the UK.

The show is being written and executive produced by KJ Steinberg, while Qualley will also executive produce.

Other key figures involved in the series include Knox herself, who is executive producing alongside her husband Chris Robinson via Knox Robinson Productions. Monica Lewinsky is also set to executive produce.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Knox was previously played by Hayden Panettiere in Lifetime movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, a TV film which was criticised by Knox, Sollecito and Kercher's parents.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.