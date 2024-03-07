Previously announced back in 2023, the show stars Richard Rankin (Outlander) as Detective Sergeant John Rebus.

It is, of course, not the first time that the Rankin novels have been adapted for the small screen, with ITV's Rebus adaptation airing between 2000 and 2007 and starring John Hannah and Ken Stott in the title role.

The new series, however, sees a younger Rebus drawn into "a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality".

The synopsis continues: "Rebus finds himself torn between protecting his brother and enforcing the law to bring Michael to justice.

"This epic series explores family, morality and class through an emotionally-charged story, set against the Scottish landmarks that Rankin’s readers know so well."

As well as Rankin in the titular role, the show also features Lucie Shorthouse (Line of Duty), Brian Ferguson (The Ipcress File), Amy Manson (The Diplomat), Neshla Caplan (The Rig), Noof Ousellam (Vigil), Stuart Bowman (The Serpent), Caroline Lee Johnson (Trying), Sean Buchanan (Censor), Thoren Ferguson (The Midwich Cuckoos) and Michelle Duncan (Baptise).

On the announcement of the BBC's acquisition of the detective drama, leading actor Rankin said: "I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It’s been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin’s renowned John Rebus. A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation."

Sue Deeks, head of programme acquisition at the BBC, also said: "We’re so pleased that this exciting new incarnation of Ian Rankin’s iconic character will be airing on the BBC. Viewers can expect compelling storylines, complex characters and an enjoyable mix of action, wit and humour."

Filming for the series got underway in Glasgow and Edinburgh in April 2023, with Viaplay's chief content officer Filippa Wallestam saying at the time: "It's an exciting day that filming of Rebus is now under way.

"We are proud to bring such a highly regarded character to audiences as our first UK commission, which will put Viaplay even more firmly on the drama map in the UK.

"We found our Rebus in Richard Rankin, and now have an equally stellar cast around him. It's a privilege to work alongside the creative team at Eleventh Hour Films, Gregory Burke and Sir Ian Rankin to create this unique and compelling show.”

Rebus will be coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this spring. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

