When asked about the journey we can expect to go on with each of their characters, Moore admitted: "I think, as we move through time, we watch them both kind of ascend in terms of where they are in this particular society.

"We watch them accrue more money and more authority and more power."

Similarly, Galitzine added: "I think as the story goes on, their intentions and outcomes kind of darken and become maybe more tragic in some capacity, without trying to ruin anything."

The new series sees Galitzine and Moore star as George and Mary Villiers, a mother and son duo that went on to orchestrate their family becoming one of the most powerful in England under the reign of King James.

Under the tutelage of his mother, George managed to seduce the king and become one of his most trusted partners and advisors.

Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore in Mary & George. Sky

According to the synopsis: "Always the smartest person in the room, Mary was never able to realise her full potential until she spots an opportunity to take advantage of the king’s voracious appetite for fine wine, fine company and fine men.

"George, naively beautiful and charismatic, is thrust into the spotlight as his mother masterminds their pursuit of the king. Through audacious scheming and seduction, Mary and George claw their way to the centre of Court to become the most powerful family in England.

"But as George grows in power, his relationship with his mother will be pushed to the very limits. George must prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty. He must make his mark on history, no matter the consequences."

Across the episodes, we not only follow George's ascent into power, but also his entire family's, as we see how he grows closer to the royal family.

But it's also a tale that has been overlooked in history, and might have seemed to be fictional if it weren't based on real life events.

Speaking about the importance of the themes explored in the series, Galitzine also told RadioTimes.com: "Certainly, this type of character, I think, is really kind of unique and touches on a lot of sexism that existed within a lot of Mary and George’s world.

"I think that is a definite exciting and motivating factor to being a part of a project like this."

Moore added: "It’s interesting when people talk about female history or queer history, it’s saying, like, 'Oh, isn’t it surprising that that happened?' It’s like, of course it happened, it just wasn’t recorded. It’s wonderful to have an opportunity to tell these stories through a different lens."

Alongside Galitzine and Moore, the cast also includes Tony Curran as the king, Nicola Walker (Unforgotten), Niamh Algar (Malpractice) and Trine Dyrholm (Queen of Hearts), plus many more.

