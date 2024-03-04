But who is Galitzine?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the actor, including where you've seen him before.

Who is Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas Galitzine is an actor whose stock has been gradually rising over the past few years, largely due to a number of gay heartthrob roles.

He's predominantly appeared in films, but he's currently starring alongside Julianne Moore and Tony Curran in saucy TV period drama Mary & George, which is airing on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Who old is Nicholas Galitzine?

Galitzine is 29 years old.

He was born on 29th September 1994.

What nationality is Nicholas Galitzine?

He's British and was born in Hammersmith, London, but he comes from a "very multicultural background".

"I'm Greek, Russian and English, and there's a little bit of French in there," he told L'Officiel.

What has Nicholas Galitzine previously starred in?

Nicholas Galitzine at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023. at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, CaliGilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Prior to Mary & George, Galitzine starred in gay romcom Red, White & Royal Blue as Prince Henry, a key member of the British royal family who becomes romantically involved with the son of America's first female president.

You might also recognise him as insufferable jock Jeff from comedy Bottoms, starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

Galitzine also appeared in 2019 Netflix supernatural horror Chambers, The Craft's 2020 sequel, 2021's Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, in which he played another prince, and Netflix 2022 musical romance Purple Hearts.

What has Nicholas Galitzine said about Mary & George?

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine star in Mary & George. Sky UK

Speaking about the dynamic between Mary and George, Galitzine said: "Their relationship is a complicated one. At the start of their journey, George is very much searching for approval and affection from his mother, and it never seems entirely unconditional.

"She places a lot of weight on George being able to accrue power for their family and essentially take care of them, which is a very difficult responsibility, and he puts himself through a lot to achieve this.

"As the series goes on, George starts to become aware of his own powers. He starts to enjoy the power that he's gained, the wealth, being able to attract whoever he wants to attract.

"Essentially, it corrupts him and forces a wedge between him and his mother, which makes for a very explosive ending."

Galitzine described working with Moore as "very surreal", adding: "I so admire her body of work. But the reality is, Julie is just a very sweet, very connective person.

"And getting the relationship right, the chemistry right, between this mother and son was very important. I think her ability to collaborate made that relationship very interesting on screen. She's so smart. She's so prepared."

He echoed that when speaking about Tony Curran, who plays King James I.

"He's become a really close friend of mine, and he has this wild Scottish sense of humour that makes being on set a lot of fun, but he always comes up with very interesting choices and helps you bring your performance up to his level," he said.

"They've both been an absolute joy, professionally and creatively."

Is Nicholas Galitzine on Instagram?

Yes - you can follow him @nicholasgalitzine.

He currently has over 4.9 million followers.

Is Nicholas Galitzine on X (formerly known as Twitter)?

Yes - you can follow him @nickgalitzine.

At present, he has 196.4K followers.

