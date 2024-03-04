Her tactics proved divisive, but ultimately the real-life history panned out pretty well for the Villiers, as they went on to become one of the most powerful families in England at the time.

But as well as being an endearing watch and one hell of a drama, the show also shines a light on underrepresented LGBTQ+ history through James and George's relationship, as well as centring the female-driven narrative of Mary, who isn't typically a figure we see depicted much in history.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, leading actors Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore opened up about the opportunity to tell such a story that is unapologetic in its representation.

When asked about the importance of being part of the series, Galitzine said: "I think we really aim for representation in the industry. I think we hope to keep evolving as an industry, and I think, you know, in the past there haven’t been enough queer stories and haven’t been enough female-led stories.

"Certainly, this type of character, I think, is really kind of unique and touches on a lot of sexism that existed within a lot of Mary and George’s world. I think that is a definite exciting and motivating factor to being a part of a project like this."

Nicholas Galitzine as George and Tony Curran as King James in Mary & George. Sky

Similarly, Moore added: "It’s interesting when people talk about female history or queer history, it’s saying, like, 'Oh, isn’t it surprising that that happened?' It’s like, of course it happened, it just wasn’t recorded. It’s wonderful to have an opportunity to tell these stories through a different lens."

Galitzine is best known for his leading role in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue, which RadioTimes.com described as "the sexy gay romcom we've been waiting for", with the actor starring as Prince Henry alongside The Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Mary & George sees Galitzine and Moore take the lead as George and Mary Villiers, eventually managing to climb their way up the English high society ladder to grow ever closer to King James VI of Scotland and I of England.

According to the synopsis for the series: "Always the smartest person in the room, Mary was never able to realise her full potential until she spots an opportunity to take advantage of the king’s voracious appetite for fine wine, fine company and fine men.

"George, naively beautiful and charismatic, is thrust into the spotlight as his mother masterminds their pursuit of the king.

"Through audacious scheming and seduction, Mary and George claw their way to the centre of Court to become the most powerful family in England.

"But as George grows in power, his relationship with his mother will be pushed to the very limits. George must prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty. He must make his mark on history, no matter the consequences."

The seven-part series has been written by DC Moore (Killing Eve) and inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s non-fiction book The King’s Assassin, but also boasts a cast that is packed full of familiar faces including Nicola Walker (Unforgotten), Niamh Algar (Malpractice) and Trine Dyrholm (Queen of Hearts).

Other cast members include Shameless's Sean Gilder, Black Mirror's Samuel Blenkin and Masters of the Air's Adrian Rawlins.

Mary & George comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 5th March.

