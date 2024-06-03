In addition to being funny and relatable, Carty-Williams's novel was also highly praised for its exploration of political themes and the impact of institutional racism, which make it far more than its widely-touted tagline of the "Black Bridget Jones".

The author told The Guardian: "Bridget is Bridget. She’s a middle-class, white blond woman who grew up outside London with parents who have money. She lives in a gorgeous flat in London Bridge. And Queenie could be none of those things."

Dionne Brown and Michelle Greenidge star in Queenie. Channel 4 / Latoya Okuneye

Queenie premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 4th June 2024, with a double-bill launch. The series will also be available to stream on the broadcaster's free streaming service, also named Channel 4.

In the US, the show will arrive slightly later, landing on Hulu on Friday 7th June.

Queenie cast

Dionne Brown and Jon Pointing star in Queenie. Channel 4 / Latoya Okuneye

Dionne Brown (The Walk-In) leads the cast of Queenie in the title role, playing the 20-something Londoner, who is attempting to build a strong career in journalism while juggling a complex personal life.

Samuel Adewunmi (Secret Invasion) co-stars as Frank, a man who went to Queenie's high school and has big plans for his future, while singer-songwriter Bellah plays her best friend, Kyazike.

Big Boys actor Jon Pointing also features as Queenie's long-term boyfriend, Tom, with Sally Phillips (of Bridget Jones fame) appears as Gina, Queenie's editor at The Daily Read.

Michelle Greenidge plays Aunty Maggie in the comedy-drama, having recently won a slew of new fans for her work on Doctor Who, where she plays the adoptive mother of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

The supporting cast includes Tilly Keeper, Llewella Gideon, Elisha Applebaum, Cristale De'Abreu and Mim Shaikh, with Joseph Marcell, Joseph Ollman, Melissa Johns and Santana Holness also starring.

Love Island fans should keep an eye out for an appearance from former presenter Laura Whitmore, marking her latest acting project following a stint on the West End's 2:22 A Ghost Story.

What is Queenie about?

Sally Phillips and Dionne Brown star in Queenie. Channel 4 / Latoya Okuneye

Queenie is the story of a Jamaican-British woman living in South London, who is going through a quarter-life crisis that includes a failing romantic relationship, frustration at work and arguments with her family.

The series follows her as she attempts to understand the root causes of her current issues and find solutions that can set her on a more positive path moving forward.

Queenie trailer

Channel 4 has released its official trailer for Queenie, which you can watch right now:

Alternatively, US streamer Hulu has a slightly longer trailer, which offers a bit more context on what you can expect from the show. Watch here:

