This means he has to adapt to James's life as a highly respected DCI within Cambridge's busy Major Investigations Team and a family man.

Mitchell is joined the series by Anna Maxwell Martin as James's wife Lucy Betts-Taylor, while other series regulars include Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Gerran Howell (Suspicion), Izuka Hoyle (Big Boys), Dylan Hughes (Malory Towers), Dorothy Atkinson (The Gold), Sophie Willan (Time) and Ralph Ineson (The Fantastic Four: First Steps).

David Mitchell in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

Meanwhile, guest stars set to feature across the episodes include Derek Jacobi (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies), Felicity Kendal (Inside No. 9), Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders), Karl Pilkington (An Idiot Abroad), Allan Mustafa (Peacock), Paul Chahidi (This Country) and Hammed Animashaun (Black Ops).

Anna Maxwell Martin in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

Ludwig will be Mitchell's first starring role in a comedy since Back, the Channel 4 sitcom in which he starred alongside comedy partner Robert Webb. That show ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2021.

Martin, meanwhile, has recently appeared in series such as A Spy Among Friends, Mandy and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Derek Jacobi in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

When Ludwig was first announced, Mitchell said: "I'm delighted to be working in a genre of television that I have loved ever since, at the age of 10, I started watching the Miss Marple adaptations, starring Joan Hickson, with my parents.

"Sometimes the only thing that can bring the whole family together is murder."

Felicity Kendal in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

Ludwig will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

