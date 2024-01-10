The picture in question (above) is our first glimpse of the series and also offers a sneak peek of Cambridge's Bridge of Sighs in the background.

Joining Mitchell in the series is Line of Duty and Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin, who will be starring as Lucy Betts-Taylor, John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James.

There are further exciting cast announcements too, with Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Gerran Howell (Suspicion), Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point), Dylan Hughes (Malory Towers), and Dorothy Atkinson (The Gold) rounding things out.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lily in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

According to the synopsis for the six-part series: "When John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor’s (David Mitchell) identical twin, James, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother’s identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts. John has never married, never had a family and never really ventured further than his own front door.

"Without a computer, mobile phone or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of ‘Ludwig’.

"However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing – when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team, the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"

The series was announced last year but with filming and further cast now announced, fans can start to get excited for the comedy-drama, with a release date to be announced in due course.

Of course, many will know Mitchell for his comedy duo with Robert Webb in Mitchell and Webb and Peep Show, plus his panel show work.

Speaking about the new series, Mitchell says: "I'm delighted to be working in a genre of television that I have loved ever since, at the age of 10, I started watching the Miss Marple adaptations, starring Joan Hickson, with my parents. Sometimes the only thing that can bring the whole family together is murder."

