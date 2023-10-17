The show is based on a successful series of mystery novels by Holly Jackson and follows events five years after schoolgirl Andie Bell (Davies) was seemingly murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh.

It picks up as "smart and single-minded" Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers) goes about trying to prove that Sal wasn't actually the guilty party, even though the rest of her town seems convinced that he was the killer.

Filming has already completed on the project, and speaking as her casting was announced, Martin said she "can't wait" for viewers to watch the series.

"I so enjoyed being part of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder with a really lovely cast, crew and creatives," she explained.

"Can’t wait for all the people who love Holly’s book to see it brought to their screens."

Martin will star as Pip's mother Leanne, while Beadle plays her father Victor, and Jackson said she was "beyond thrilled" to announce their involvement as well as Baynton's role as Elliot Ward – the father of Pip's best friend Cara.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d have such an incredible cast, and yet, at the same time, it always had to be them, because they are perfect for these characters," she said.

"I am also so excited to welcome Henry Ashton into the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder family as Max Hastings," she added. "Henry’s was the first audition I ever saw in the casting process, and it blew me away. In fact, they all did."

She added that casting the series "truly felt like watching the books come to life", and concluded: "We had so much fun making this TV show and I cannot wait to see it all come together – and to your TV screens!"

Alongside Myers and Iqbal, previously announced cast members also include rising stars Asha Banks (The Magic Flute) as Cara, Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Lauren, Jude Collie (Here We Go) as Connor and Raiko Gohara (Get Lost) as Zach.

The six-part series has been adapted from Jackson's novel by lead writer Poppy Cogan alongside Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas, and an official release date will be announced in due course.

