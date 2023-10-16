Drive director Refn revealed that finding the actors to fill the shoes of the four main characters was "a puzzle".

"It all had to match," he told Deadline. "You find something you fall in love with but then that doesn't equate with something else, and then you have to redesign the entire thing. It can be a tedious process."

One of the most recognisable faces in the Famous Five cast is Jack Gleeson, who is best known for his role as Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

Jack Gleeson as Wentworth in Famous Five. BBC/James Pardon

Joining Gleeson is James Lance (Ted Lasso), who will portray Quentin, Ann Akinjirin (I May Destroy You) as George's mother Fanny, and Diana Quick as Mrs Wentworth.

The new series is based on the 21 Famous Five novels and short stories by Enid Blyton, written between 1942 and 1963.

Talking about what to expect from the new series, Patricia Hidalgo, the head of Children's content at the BBC, said: "Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage.

"These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures."

Winding Refn said: "All my life I've fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come."

