Enid Blyton's Famous Five stories will be adapted by, created for television and executively produced by Nicolas Winding Refn, the director of Drive, Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon, along with Moonage Pictures's Matthew Read.

The BBC has announced that a brand-new adaptation of The Famous Five is in the works, with a surprising creator behind the new series.

The series will be made up of three 90-minute episodes and, like Blyton's books, will follow five daring young explorers as they encounter action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets, in what is being described as an "unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes".

Winding Refn said: "All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come."

Enid Blyton Barnham/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Meanwhile Will Gould, co-founder of Moonage Pictures (Obsession) which is producing the series, said: "Moonage Pictures was created to provide the right creative environment to explore ideas without limitation and this provides us with exactly that opportunity.

"In the hands of Nicolas and Matthew, this Famous Five will be a modern, timely and irreverent action series with adventure at its heart."

Patricia Hidalgo, Children’s and Education director for the BBC, said: "Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage.

These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures."

The series will be directed by Tim Kirkby and will be a co-production with German broadcaster ZDF. Filming on the series has already begun.

