Famous Five reveals cast for BBC TV series from Drive director
Diaana Babnicova, Elliott Rose, Kit Rakusen, Flora Jacoby Richardson and a Bearded Collie Cross named Kip take on the lead roles.
The cast has been unveiled for the new BBC One adaptation of Enid Blyton's Famous Five novels – which is adapted and executive produced by Drive and Only God Forgives director Nicolas Winding Refn.
The lead role of George will be played by Diaana Babnicova (Don't Breathe 2) while Elliott Rose (The Northman), Kit Rakusen (The Midwich Cuckoos), and newcomer Flora Jacoby Richardson star as her cousins Julian, Dick and Anne respectively.
Meanwhile, a Bearded Collie Cross named Kip takes on the role of the fifth member of the gang – Timmy the dog.
The cast also includes a couple of more established stars, with Jack Gleeson – best known for his turn as Joffrey in Game of Thrones – playing Wentworth, Moon Knight's Ann Akinjirin starring as Fanny, Ted Lasso's James Lance portraying Quentin and Diana Quick taking on the role of Mrs Wentworth.
Speaking about the cast, episode one director and executive producer Tim Kirkby said: "Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip (playing Timmy), they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way."
He added: "Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James and Diana, we can’t wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic family adventures to the screen.”
Filming has already begun across the South West of the UK, and the series will consist of three 90-minute episodes to be aired at an as yet unannounced date.
As with the iconic books, the series follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in what is being described as an "unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes".
Winding Refn previously said of the show: "All my life, I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure.
"By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come."
And Patricia Hidalgo, children’s and education director for the BBC, added: "Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage.
"These stories are loved around the world, and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy - so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures."
