It stars Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in the central roles, while Anna Maxwell Martin and Stephen Kunken also play a major part in the series.

Ahead of the show's initial debut, Lewis explained why he wanted to play Nicholas Elliott, saying: "[Philby's] the one everyone knows, he’s the charismatic - adored - traitor, so you get to play all of that.

"But I get asked to play those characters, thankfully, quite often, because they're fabulous to play – for example, like Bobby Axelrod in Billions and obviously Brody in Homeland – and we didn't know anything about Nicholas Elliott.

"I didn't know anything about Nicholas Elliott until I read the book, so it’s interesting to be the best friend that is duped, and who really represents all of us, because Philby wasn't only, of course, just betraying him – that’s the most intimate betrayal – but he betrayed a generation of people."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of A Spy Among Friends.

A Spy Among Friends cast: Who stars in the ITV drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in A Spy Among Friends. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott

Guy Pearce as Kim Philby

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lily Thomas

Stephen Kunken as James Jesus Angleton

Adrian Edmondson as Sir Roger Hollis

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Robert

Lucy Akhurst as Elizabeth Elliott

Anna Andresen as Aileen Philby

Anastasia Hille as Flora Solomon

Damian Lewis plays Nicholas Elliott

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott in A Spy Among Friends. ITVX

Who is Nicholas Elliott? Nicholas was a highly respected intelligence officer, who discovered that his closest friend of 23 years, Kim Philby, had been betraying him all along - and was a double agent for the Soviet Union.

Where have I seen Damian Lewis? Lewis is best-known for his roles in series including Band of Brothers, Homeland, Wolf Hall and Billions, as well as for appearing in films such as Stormbreaker, The Sweeney, Our Kind of Traitor and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Guy Pearce plays Kim Philby

Guy Pearce as Kim Philby in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is Kim Philby? Kim is England’s most famous traitor, who was recruited by Russian Intelligence to infiltrate MI6, which he did for thirty years between 1933 and 1963.

Where have I seen Guy Pearce? Pearce first became known for his role in Neighbours, while he has since appeared in series such as Jack Irish, A Christmas Carol, Mare of Easttown and The Clearing, and films including Memento, The Hurt Locker, The King's Speech, Prometheus and Iron Man 3.

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Lily Thomas

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lily in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is Lily Thomas? Lily is a debriefer for the domestic security service, MI5, who interviews Nicholas after Philby's betrayal was uncovered.

Where have I seen Anna Maxwell Martin? Martin is known for her roles in series including Motherland, Line of Duty, Code 404, Doctor Who, Mandy and The Bletchley Circle, as well as in films including Philomena, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Duke.

Stephen Kunken plays James Jesus Angleton

Stephen Kunken as Angleton in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is James Jesus Angleton? James was a rising star of the CIA and a vehement enemy of communism.

Where have I seen Stephen Kunken? Kunken is known for his roles in series such as Billions, A Handmaid's Tale and The Affair, and in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Still Alice, Bridge of Spies and Jason Bourne.

Adrian Edmondson plays Sir Roger Hollis

Ade Edmondson as Sir Roger Hollis in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is Sir Roger Hollis? Sir Roger was director general of MI5 from 1956 to 1965.

Where have I seen Adrian Edmondson? Edmondson is a comedian and actor known for his roles in series such as The Young Ones, Bottom, The Pact, Rain Dogs, Back to Life, Save Me, EastEnders, Bancroft and War & Peace, as well as in the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr plays Robert

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Robert Thomas with Anna Maxwell Martin as Lily Thomas in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is Robert Thomas? Robert is Lily's husband.

Where have I seen Gershwyn Eustache Jnr? Eustache Jnr is known for his role in the film The Gentlemen, and for appearing in series including Andor, Britannia, Small Axe, I May Destroy You and Fortitude.

Lucy Akhurst plays Elizabeth Elliott

Lucy Akhurst as Elizabeth in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is Elizabeth Elliott? Elizabeth was Nicholas's wife.

Where have I seen Lucy Akhurst? Akhurst is known for appearing in series such as Hotel Portofino, The Syndicate and Hustle, as well as films including Shaun of the Dead.

Anna Andresen plays Aileen Philby

Anna Andresen as Aileen Philby with Anastasia Hille as Flore Solomon in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is Aileen Philby? Aileen was Philby's second wife with whom he had five children.

Where have I seen Anna Andresen? Andresen has had roles in series including Doctor Who, This is Going to Hurt, Silent Witness and Rain Dogs.

Anastasia Hille plays Flora Solomon

Anastasia Hille as Flora Solomon in A Spy Among Friends. Sony for ITVX

Who is Flora Solomon? Flora was a long-time friend of Kim Philby who was instrumental in exposing his betrayal.

Where have I seen Anastasia Hille? Hille has had roles in series such as The Missing, Baptiste, Class, Humans, Keeping Faith, The Last Kingdom, The Ipcress File, I Hate Suzie and Dalgliesh, and in films including Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and The Riot Club.

A Spy Among Friends will air on ITV1 from 9pm on Sunday 9th July 2023. The series is available to stream in full on ITVX now.

