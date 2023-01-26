The series stars Natascha McElhone as Bella Ainsworth, the British co-owner of the titular Italian Riviera hotel. The series follows Bella, her family, the hotel's staff and its guests, and is set in between the First and Second World War.

Natascha McElhone plays Bella Ainsworth

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Bella Ainsworth? Bella is the co-owner of Hotel Portofino with her husband, Cecil. She is the daughter of a successful industrialist George Livesey, and persuaded her father to lend Cecil and her the money to buy Hotel Portofino. She is determined to make a success of it and emancipate herself financially.

Where have I seen Natascha McElhone? McElhone is best known for appearing in films such as Ronin, The Truman Show and Solaris, while she has also appeared in the television series such as Californication, Designated Survivor and The First. She was recently seen in The Crown season 5, playing Penny Knatchbull.

Mark Umbers plays Cecil Ainsworth

Eagle Eye Drama

Who is Cecil Ainsworth? Cecil is Bella's husband who has been excused active duty in the First World War. He is the youngest son of an upper-class family and he is constantly initiating ill-advised schemes to fund his lifestyle.

Where have I seen Mark Umbers? Umbers is known for appearing in series such as Grantchester, Father Brown, Midsomer Murders and Home Fires, as well as films such as Dolittle and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Olivia Morris plays Alice Mays-Smith

Eagle Eye Drama

Who is Alice Mays-Smith? Alice is Bella and Cecil’s daughter and the widowed mother of a six-year-old girl, Lottie. She is religious and class-conscious, and is unsure about Italy.

Where have I seen Olivia Morris? Morris is best-known for appearing in Bollywood film RRR, as well as series Professor T and The Head.

Oliver Dench plays Lucian Ainsworth

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Lucian Ainsworth? Lucian is Bella and Cecil’s son, who was conscripted at 18 in the last months of the war but immediately injured and removed from the front line. He is physically and mentally scarred by his experiences, but is slowly recovering. He is a talented artist and would love to make his living from it, but Cecil wants him to go back to England and take up a career.

Where have I seen Oliver Dench? Dench has previously appeared in series including Ride, The Athena, Noughts + Crosses and Pandora.

Anna Chancellor plays Lady Latchmere

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Lady Latchmere? Lady Latchmere is a British dowager who is summering in Italy for her health and proves difficult to please.

Where have I seen Anna Chancellor? Chancellor is known for appearing in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. She has also been seen in the series Pride and Prejudice, Spooks, Silent Witness, Inside No. 9, Pramface, Shetland, The Split and Death in Paradise.

Imogen King plays Melissa de Vere

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Melissa de Vere? Melissa is Lady Latchmere’s niece and companion who comes from a poorer side of the family and so is constantly at her beck and call.

Where have I seen Imogen King? King has previously appeared in series including Suspect, The Bay and Clique, as well as the films A Private War and Darkest Hour.

Adam James plays Jack Turner

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Jack Turner? Jack is an American art dealer who specialises in Renaissance painting and is visiting the hotel. He makes his living authenticating works and selling them to collectors.

Where have I seen Adam James? James has previously appeared in series such as Treason, The Suspect, Vigil, I May Destroy You, Doctor Foster, Doctor Who and Extras.

Lily Frazer plays Claudine Pascal

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Claudine Pascal? Claudine is Jack’s lover who is a modern, liberated woman.

Where have I seen Lily Frazer? Frazer has previously been seen in series including Drifters, Cuckoo, Sex Education and Ladhood, as well as the film The Gentlemen, Saint Maud, and Beauty and the Beast.

Assad Zaman plays Dr Anish Sengupta

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Anish Sengupta? Anish is a close friend of Lucian’s who is taking a break from his medical studies to discover what he wants to do with his future.

Where have I seen Assad Zaman? Zaman has previously appeared in Small Axe, Our Girl, Vera, Apple Tree Yard, and Cucumber.

Pasquale Esposito plays Signor Vincenzo Danioni

Eagle Eye Drama

Who is Signor Vincenzo Danioni? Danioni is the deputy chairman of the Communal Council, who makes sure he knows the business of everybody connected to the Hotel.

Where have I seen Pasquale Esposito? Esposito is known for appearing in Industry, Gomorrah and Serbian series Juzni vetar.

Rocco Fasano plays Gianluca Bruzzone

Eagle Eye Drama

Who is Gianluca Bruzzone? Gianluca is a charismatic anti-Fascist activist who initiates Anish into the world of Italian politics.

Where have I seen Rocco Fasano? Fasano is known for appearing in the Italian series SKAM Italia and films such as Don't Kill Me and A_MORS.

Daniele Pecci plays Count Carlo Albani

Eagle Eye Drama

Who is Count Carlo Albani? Carlo is an aristocratic Italian widower who is old-fashioned and loves all things English.

Where have I seen Daniele Pecci? Pecci is known for appearing in series such as Medici and Cuori, and films including Maternity Blues and The Tourist.

Lorenzo Richelmy plays Roberto Albani

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Roberto Albani? Roberto is Carlo's son who is selfish, mercenary and a seducer of women.

Where have I seen Lorenzo Richelmy? Richelmy has previously appeared in series such as Marco Polo and Sanctuary and films including Diario di spezie.

Lucy Akhurst plays Julia Drummond-Ward

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Julia Drummond-Ward? Julia is a family friend and childhood sweetheart of Cecil, who comes to the hotel to asses a possible marriage between Lucian and her daughter Rose.

Where have I seen Lucy Akhurst? Akhurst is known for appearing in series such as A Spy Among Friends, The Syndicate and Hustle, as well as films including Shaun of the Dead.

Claude Scott-Mitchell plays Rose Drummond-Ward

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Rose Drummond-Ward? Rose is a young socialite, the daughter of Julia, who is struggling to become her own woman in the shadow of her mother.

Where have I seen Claude Scott-Mitchell? Scott-Mitchell has previously appeared Brassic, Reckoning, Baptiste and film The Dry.

Louisa Binder plays Constance March

Eagle Eye Drama/ITV

Who is Constance March? Constance arrives at the hotel to become Lottie’s nanny as well as a general help. She is escaping personal misfortune and seeking adventure and a fresh start in Italy.

Where have I seen Louisa Binder? Hotel Portofino is Binder's first on-screen role.

Louis Healy plays Billy Scanlon

Eagle Eye Drama

Who is Billy Scanlon? Billy is a bellboy for the Hotel who falls in with a gang of local youths.

Where have I seen Louis Healy? Healy is best known for his role as Danny in Emmerdale, while he has also appeared in The Pact, Ackley Bridge, Vera and Scott & Bailey.

