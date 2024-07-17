It's another fast-paced season, as Susannah meets a host of new characters, played by a selection of big-name actors, and attempts to uncover the truth.

But, for those who have already reached the end of the season, will the show be back for a new outing, or is this the end of the line?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for a Suspect season 3.

*Warning - contains full spoilers for Suspect season 2*

Will there be a Suspect season 3?

Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman in Suspect. Channel 4 / Toon Aerts

We don't yet know whether there will be a third season of Suspect, as the series has not yet officially been renewed.

However, it certainly seems, given the cliffhanger ending to season 2, that writers Joy Wilkinson and David Allison would intend for there to be one.

The final episode of season 2 sees Susannah and Sapphire heading off to find Jon's mysterious client before they find them - with Danny in intensive care having seemingly been thrown from a roof.

This suggests a third season would follow up directly after this, leading to the ultimate revelation of who is behind the criminal enterprise Jon was a part of, and which led to Christina's death.

We will keep this page updated as soon as we have any further information regarding the future of Suspect.

When would a potential Suspect season 3 be released?

Suspect. Channel 4/Eagle Eye Productions/Charlie Clift

It's hard to say when Suspect season 3 would be released, given that it hasn't yet been officially confirmed.

The first and second seasons were released two years apart from one another, meaning viewers could be in for another long wait, and a possible season 3 might not be released until summer 2026.

However, given how clearly the second season sets up a third, it might be a shorter wait time until season 3, which could potentially release as early as summer 2025.

We'll keep this page updated as soon as we get any more information.

Suspect cast - who would be back for a potential season 3?

Céline Buckens as Sapphire in Suspect. Channel 4 / Charlie Clift

We don't yet know exactly who would be back for a Suspect season 3, but, given the way season 2 came to an end, we would certainly expect to see returns from Anne-Marie Duff and Céline Buckens.

Ben Miller and Tamsin Greig could also return, given their characters' links to the overall conspiracy.

Meanwhile, James Nesbitt's Danny could also be back - he wasn't in season 2, but remains a key figure who was much talked about during the recent episodes.

Beyond them, while many of the other figures to have appeared in the show thus far could return, it seems more likely that season 3 would star a host of new A-listers, each starring in an individual episode as has been the case in previous seasons.

Here are the cast members from Suspect seasons 1 and 2 who could potentially return for a season 3:

Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman

Céline Buckens as Sapphire

Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves

Tamsin Greig as Natasha Groves

James Nesbitt as Danny Frater

Is there a trailer for a potential Suspect season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for a Suspect season 3 yet as it has neither started filming nor even been confirmed.

However, we will keep this page updated if and when anything is released, and in the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.

Suspect seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Channel 4 now.

