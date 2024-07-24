Previous seasons have featured a blend of corporate backstabbing and steamy relationship drama, and this latest edition looks to be no exception.

The trailer, available below, introduces Harington as Sir Henry Muck, a green tech CEO who seemingly becomes fixated on Yasmin (Marisa Abela). Watch now:

The synopsis reads: "As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin, Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi."

It goes on to explain that Lumi is "a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck", and that the story around it "runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government".

Meanwhile, another storyline follows Harper (Myha’la) after her departure from Pierpoint, as she "finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)".

Speaking at the premiere of Industry season 3 at June's ATX Television Festival (via IndieWire), co-creator Konrad Kay said that their goal was to make the new episodes "super intense".

His co-creator and co-showrunner Mickey Down clarified: "Episode 2 is just intense, intense, intense, intense. Episode 3 they go to Switzerland [for a break], and then it’s just incredibly intense again."

The duo were later asked whether the character of Sir Henry Muck, said to be an out-of-touch aristocrat, was inspired by any real-life figures they encountered during their time working in high finance.

"That’s a good question," replied Down, "but I don’t think we should answer it. He’s an amalgamation of people we’ve come into contact with. He does think what he does is good for the world, but of course it’s also really good for him."

The new season premieres in the US next month, but it yet to get a confirmed release date in the UK.

Industry season 3 is coming soon to the BBC.

