"There's nothing out there quite like Professor T, with its unique mix of complex crimes and captivating characters, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Cambridge; the central enigma being the professor himself… a mystery I hope to investigate for many seasons to come," said Miller of the news.

Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO at production company Eagle Eye, said: "Professor T's unique mix of clever cases, compelling series arcs and an outstanding cast of warm, memorable characters have proven to be a big hit with audiences around the world."

Read on for everything you need to know about Professor T season 4.

We hope season 4 will arrive in 2025, but there were no new episodes of the show last year, with viewers waiting almost a year and a half for season 3 to arrive - so there's no predicting this one.

But back in March, Barney White, who plays DS Dan Winters, told RadioTimes.com that filming on season 4 would commence "soon", so there's every chance the new instalment will arrive next year.

Watch this space for updates.

Professor T season 4 cast: Who's returning?

Sunetra Sarker plays DCI Maiya Goswami in Professor T. Eagle Eye Drama for ITV AND ITVX

Alongside Miller as Professor Jasper Tempest, the following cast members are also returning:

Barney White as DS Dan Winters

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest

Juliet Stevenson as Dr Helena Goldberg

Sunetra Sarker as DI Maiya Goswami

But Emma Naomi is not returning after DS Lisa Donckers was struck by a car and killed.

You can also expect plenty of new guest stars, and a few other familiar faces, too.

Professor T season 4 plot: What will happen?

Ben Miller as Professor T. ITV

The series will pick up six months after the events of season 3, with Winter, Tempest and the rest of the team still coming to terms with the death of Donckers as they turn their attention to a "dangerous crime wave", according to Variety.

The "gloves are well and truly off" for our leading man in his lectures, and he also explores a "new musical pursuit".

Elsewhere, romance is on the cards for Adelaide, the "lines between professional and personal become blurred" for Helena, and Winter becomes Maiya's right-hand man.

Is there a Professor T season 4 trailer?

Not just yet.

As soon as it arrives – usually in the month leading up to the premiere – we'll update this page.

Professor T seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on ITVX.

