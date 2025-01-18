The Frasier reboot first premiered with season 1 back in 2023 and season 2 was only released last September. But it's clear that Frasier hasn't made as big of an impact on the streaming platform as once hoped.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Paramount+ for comment on the news.

The revival series saw Kelsey Grammer's titular character return to Boston in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged adult son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), not too dissimilar from the storyline in the original series.

Kelsey Grammer stars in Frasier. Paramount

As well as Grammer reprising his leading role in the show, there were also appearances from the original cast throughout the reboot including that of Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.

Only Fools and Horses legend Nicholas Lyndhurst starred as Alan Cornwall, while the rest of the cast also included Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salguiero and Anders Keith.

It's no easy feat rebooting a series many years later, with Frasier originally landing on our screens in 1993 and running until 2004.

The team behind the new series were upfront about not being like the original series and finding their feet a little more in season 2, saying as much to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The first season for every show is about finding the characters and realizing, ‘Oh, we thought this character was here, but it’s actually over there.’ Or, ‘we thought that these two had a sniping relationship, but it’s one of mutual respect,'” co-showrunner Chris Harris said after season two had wrapped.

“Our show was not one of the few shows that came out of the gate knowing exactly what every character was, like the original Frasier. But for the most part, that first season, we feel good about having found where the center of the show is. And here we got to dive in more.”

