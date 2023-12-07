This particular reboot caught the attention of UK viewers with the casting of Nicholas Lyndhurst, who is a beloved talent on our shores but a relative unknown to many across the pond.

The Only Fools and Horses legend plays a stuffy professor named Alan Cornwall, whose passion for teaching and academia waned many years ago (replaced with an appreciation for fine whiskey).

Will their misadventures continue in a second season? Here's everything we know so far about the future of Frasier on Paramount Plus.

Will there be a Frasier season 2?

Kelsey Grammer stars in Frasier. Paramount Plus

Frasier has yet to be renewed for a second season on Paramount Plus, with a decision one way or the other likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

One thing that could help things along is Kelsey Grammer's enthusiastic support for the series, with the sitcom giant telling Variety that he'd happily do another 100 episodes as his most famous character.

"There’s enough groundwork laid between these human beings; they are wonderful characters," he explained. "I want to see where they go. And I want to see what happens to Frasier."

Going against Frasier is the relative unpopularity of traditional US sitcoms at the moment, particularly on streaming services, with How I Met Your Father being the latest to meet the axe – itself another noteworthy revival.

We'll update this page as soon as a verdict comes in.

When could a potential Frasier season 2 be released?

If Frasier were to be renewed for a second season, it's likely the show would follow the (approximately) annual production cycle shared by most other US sitcoms, which would point to a premiere date in autumn 2024.

Who could star in a potential Frasier season 2?

Nicholas Lyndhurst plays Dr Alan Cornwall. Paramount Plus

If another run is given the green light, it's likely that the regular Frasier cast would return in its entirety.

That includes Kelsey Grammer in the title role, plus Jack Cutmore-Scott as his son, Freddy, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Anders Keith as David and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan.

Keith may be doing an uncanny impersonation of David Hyde Pierce's Niles, but many fans will still be wishing for the return of the man himself – a firm favourite of the original series.

In the same Variety interview, Grammer offered the following update: "I mean, we have Niles's son on the show [played by Keith]. It would be nice to have that happen. We won’t force it; we’ll see what happens.

"We can certainly write to it. There’s arguably a lot of people in the world that have seen Frasier, and would really sort of celebrate seeing him again."

Alas, we probably shouldn't hold our breath. Grammer recalled that the final time he asked Pierce to return, the Julia star simply responded: "I don’t really want to play the character anymore."

However, original stars Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin did reprise their respective roles of Lilith and Roz in the revival, so it's quite possible that they – and other familiar faces – could appear in future episodes.

Is there a Frasier season 2 trailer?

Not just yet! We'll update this page if and when new footage is made available.

Frasier is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

