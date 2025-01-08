Season 2 of Boarders will see a new era for St Gilbert’s, with the now acting headmistress Carol Watlington-Geese at the helm, and looking to get rid of Jaheim, Leah, Toby, Omar and Femi from the school.

Cassidy said of joining the series: "I loved series one of Boarders and was so thrilled to be asked to appear in series two.

"There is such talent amongst all the cast and crew and I loved playing a very eccentric teacher. Don’t miss it!"

Natalie Cassidy and Alan Cumming in Boarders. BBC / Studio Lambert / Jonathan Birch

Meanwhile, Cumming added: "I've always said that letting people know you are a fan of theirs is a good idea. And, so it was with Boarders. I mentioned this to the producers (who also happen to produce The Traitors), and very soon after, I found myself on the set having such a fun time!"

The show's creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor said of the new cast members: "Welcoming the fantastic Alan Cumming and Natalie Cassidy to St Gilbert’s was an absolute pleasure and they were a joy to work with. I can’t wait for viewers to see what they got up to on campus!"

Cassidy and Cumming will join returning cast members Josh Tedeku, Jodie Campbell, Sekou Diaby, Myles Kamwendo, Aruna Jalloh, Niky Wardley, Assa Kanouté, Tallulah Greive and Rosie Graham amongst others.

Meanwhile, previously announced new cast members for season 2 include Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) as Jaheim’s mum, Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey) as St Gilbert’s new writer in residence Jude, Michael Salami (Supacell) as Femi’s uncle and Kendra Brown as the new American exchange student, Devon’yè.

Boarders season 2 will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in February 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

