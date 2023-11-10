The final episode showed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finally managing to control his time-slipping and using it to figure out what exactly he needs to change in order to save the multiverse.

We also see the return of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) who's ready to taunt Loki at every turn, and we find out what exactly the future has in store for the likes of Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and OB (Ke Huy Quan).

Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Loki season 2.

What happened to Loki and why did he destroy the Temporal Loom?

Episode 6 picks up with Loki as he manages to control his time-slipping and return to the moment before Victor Timely steps into the radiation and goes all spaghetti on us. OB tells him they just have to go quicker - so he tries again, and again, and again, to no avail.

Eventually, he spends centuries getting to know OB's knowledge of mechanics and engineering so he can speed things along - again, to no avail. Timely realises that the branches are multiplying at an infinite rate, and there's no way to adapt the loom to deal with so many. The only option for Loki is to go back further in time and change things earlier.

Loki goes back to the end of the world with He Who Remains and Sylvie - the confrontation we saw at the end of season 1, when Sylvie killed He Who Remains. He tries and fails to stop her killing him various times before He Who Remains steps in and shows him how to pause time. He tells Loki that the temporal loom is only actually designed to protect the sacred timeline - and nothing else.

He Who Remains tells Loki that if he breaks the loom, a brutal war breaks out - and the only option is to have him remain on the throne at the end of time. Loki refuses to believe that and tells him he'll find another way. It seems like the only option is to kill Sylvie before she kills He Who Remains.

Loki goes back even further to get some advice from Mobius, asking him how he chooses who lives and who dies, with Mobius telling Loki that he just has to choose his burden.

Loki goes back to his meeting with his friends' variants on the sacred timeline, telling Sylvie it's the sacred timeline or nothing. She tells him that he may have to die fighting and that it's okay to destroy something if there's something better to replace it.

He goes back to the loom, transforming into the god we all know and (sometimes) love, and destroys it as his friends look on, telling them he knows what type of god he needs to be. He finds himself entangled among the branches, physically gathering them and pulling them with him as he takes the throne at the end of time as its new keeper.

What happened to the TVA?

After Loki's sacrifice, which results in all of the branches running through him, we see the TVA back in action with Hunter B-15 in charge.

Ms Minutes is back as re-programmed version of herself, and Mobius tells B-15 that he has the files on He Who Remains's variants - referencing Kang the Conqueror as he explains that "one of them caused a little bit of a ruckus on a 615 adjacent realm".

For now, though, the TVA sees calm, with OB developing a new version of the handbook. This time, no one drops it through a young Victor Timely's window.

What happened to Mobius and Sylvie?

The end of the episodes shows Mobius receiving his own file and breaking the news to Hunter B-15 that he's leaving to see what his life is like on the timeline.

The pair say an emotional goodbye, with B-15 asking if Mobius is scared. "Oh yeah," he replies, before leaving.

We see him watching his variant, Don, with his two sons as Sylvie approaches him. He says he wants to stay there for a bit and "let time pass". Sylvie, meanwhile, appears to be enjoying her new-found freedom.

What happened to He Who Remains?

It's made clear that He Who Remains's variants are still out there, with the TVA starting their mission to track them down.

As we know, Kang the Conqueror is in the future of the MCU, with Loki season 2 setting this up.

Where is Renslayer?

Renslayer wakes up in the void after being sent there earlier in the season. The wind brushes the grass aside to show an insignia that reads 'For all time always," just like the one in the TVA.

However, it's clear Alioth is also there, making things look a little dicey for Renslayer's future.

