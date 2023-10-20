Well, it's happened - but perhaps not in the way we might have expected.

In Loki episode 3, we meet Victor Timely, also played by Majors. Here's everything we know about the character so far.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Victor Timely in Loki?

When we first meet inventor Victor Timely, he's giving a talk about his newest invention, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the crowd.

The pair of them attempt to draw him away from Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) following his talk, with Timely seeming bemused.

Timely's confusion surprises Loki - either he genuinely doesn't know what's going on or he's putting on quite the act. As for which one? Only time will tell...

In the Marvel comics, Timely is an industrial competitor of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. After faking his own death and posing as his son, and then his grandson, Timely eventually becomes Kang Prime by the time of Kang Dynasty.

Producer Kevin Wright told IGN: "Timely becomes a really big part of the team, and we're super excited because we had a very specific Victor Timely story that we wanted to tell this season.

"I've been trying to get him in there since season 1, and there's only so much story you could tell.

"So I'm really excited, because I think he becomes a big part of that. Yeah, I don't want to say too much without spoiling, but it's unexpected. I think when you come with the warning that war is coming, you're expecting a sci-fi villain from the future.

"The fun of Timely is that he is a very introverted, slightly eccentric inventor from the past, which is going to cause a lot of conflict amongst our characters because he may not be what they were expecting."

Is Victor Timely also Kang the Conqueror?

Jonathan Majors as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel

Sort of, but not really. Timely is a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

After Kang made his first appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we also saw various Kang variants, including a terrifying host of them during the film's mid-credits scene.

We've also met variants of Kang in Loki - in season 1, we were introduced to He Who Remains at the end of time. After Sylvie killed He Who Remains, it was revealed that thousands of other variants had been unleashed onto the world.

More like this

Just like He Who Remains, Victor Timely is another one of those variants - and clearly one with a big role to play.

Who is Victor Timely actor Jonathan Majors?

Majors is known for various film and TV roles, including an appearance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, his role as Nat Love in The Harder They Fall and Dane Anderson in Creed III, before being cast in the MCU as Kang.

Majors was arrested in March this year and was charged with assault and harassment after an alleged altercation in a New York apartment with a woman.

A representative for Majors denied the allegations, and in a statement said: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Jonathan Majors. Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The allegations against Majors were made after the production for Loki season 2 had wrapped, and a court date for the case is currently set for 25th October.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Loki producer Kevin Wright was asked whether there was any talk about recasting or adapting the Loki season 2 story in light of Majors's arrest and upcoming court case.

He said: "No. What we ended up shooting was what we set out to make. There was no additional photography, this might have been the first Marvel production that had no additional photography, so what is on screen is what we set out to make."

More Loki:

Loki season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now with new episodes dropping weekly. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.