Producer Kevin Wright exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I think we wanted to pick up immediately where season 1 picked up… it’s a continuation in a lot of ways, and that was because so many of those themes in season 1 - the search for identity, your place, how you fit in, the choices you make - are, in real life, never resolved.

"You’re constantly trying to figure out who you are. I think it felt natural to pull those into a season 2, but now the stakes are so much higher.

"Everything’s in turmoil, Loki is probably as emotionally raw as he’s ever been at the start of the season, the TVA is in complete turmoil as well, they have no idea who they are and what their place in the universe is."

He added: "It just felt like we could carry over all of those ideas and just ratchet them up because of the dramatic stakes."

Wright went on to say of his conversations with Hiddleston about the character: "Early on in the process - we were still shooting season 1 - we were talking about what we would do.

"The idea of, have we ever seen the best version of Loki came about? That kind of started as this core idea and turned into, how do we challenge that? How do we put this guy in situations where it’s like, the ideas of who he is and who he wants to be will be challenged, and forced him to really show it."

Loki and Mobius.

The new season sees Hiddleston return as the God of Mischief alongside Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, after his first appearance as He Who Remains in season 1.

Season 2 also introduces Ke Huy Quan as new character OB.

