There's plenty of action to come in the upcoming episodes, which are set to be released on Disney Plus weekly, and among many of the returning Marvel faces is Jonathan Majors.

Majors reprises his role as a variant of Kang the Conqueror, appearing in season 2 as scientist Victor Timely, though his continued appearance in the show has surprised some fans.

Majors was arrested in March this year and was charged for assault and harassment after an alleged altercation in a New York apartment with a woman.

A representative for Majors denied the allegations, and in a statement said: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

The allegations against Majors were made after the production for Loki season 2 had wrapped, and a court date for the case is currently set for 25th October.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Loki producer Kevin Wright was asked whether there was any talk about recasting or adapting the Loki season 2 story in light of Majors's arrest and upcoming court case.

He said: "No. What we ended up shooting was what we set out to make. There was no additional photography, this might have been the first Marvel production that had no additional photography, so what is on screen is what we set out to make."

With just one episode of the new season out so far, fans have lots more to look forward to in the season. According to the synopsis for the new series: "Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

"Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

